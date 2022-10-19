October 19, 2022
Charlie Crist doesn’t expect Hurricane Ian response to benefit Ron DeSantis
Charlie Crist exits a Jacksonville barber shop. Image via A.G. Gancarski

Charlie Crist Jax
'It got him a lot of air time.'

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist does not expect that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ response to Hurricane Ian, including cooperation with President Joe Biden, will ultimately benefit the incumbent.

“It got him a lot of air time,” Crist said. “We’ll see how people feel about their property insurance.”

Crist rejected the proposition that Democrats aren’t enthusiastic about the ticket, pointing to a survey that shows Democratic leads in two key Florida races.

“I just saw a poll that came out today that showed Val Demings and I ahead,” Crist said, referring to an outlier SimilarPoll2022 Midterm Election Survey, which showed leads within the margin of error for both.

This survey result runs against the larger polling trend. FiveThirtyEight currently puts DeSantis 7 percentage points ahead of Crist.

Crist also previewed his debate with DeSantis Oct. 24 in Fort Pierce, in what will be the only debate of the General Election campaign.

He described himself as “saddened” that there will only be one debate.

“We wanted to do three, the Governor was only willing to do one. At least we have one,” Crist said. “And I think that is important.”

Asked about Demings’ performance in her debate with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio Wednesday night, Crist said he “hoped to do as well as she did” and that he “thought she was great.”

Crist kept his remarks with Jacksonville media brief, ahead of a tour of shops in a local church-owned mall on the Westside. He stopped in at the Soul Food Bistro, a gymnasium, and a barber shop, expressing disappointment that the on-site bowling alley was closed.

He will have more to say Thursday night at an event at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers hall on Jacksonville’s Eastside, which will see some nationally prominent Democratic leaders in support.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison, Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will all speak.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • David In Shoreline

    October 19, 2022 at 3:15 pm

    Charlie, you may as well cancel your events and maybe you can still get your deposits back. You have zero point zero percent chance against Governor DeSantis. Maybe change your party affiliation three more times and see if that helps you in 2026.

  • Tom

    October 19, 2022 at 3:17 pm

    Oh please, can we move on from this perennial candidate, so 90’s.

    Leaking oil, running on a flat tire, and just dishonest.

    Bring this clown show to a end.

