State Attorney predicts Donald Trump indictment after elections

Before former President Donald Trump eyes 2024, perhaps he should have his attention on matters more pressing. A South Florida prosecutor believes the Justice Department will up its game on indictments, after Election Day, related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and Trump’s handling of confidential government documents.

“We have reports that involve nuclear materials, we have reports that involve foreign spies, but we don’t know (those allegations) for sure,” said Dave Aronberg, State Attorney for the 15th Judicial Circuit. “And that’s where I’m guessing (the documents do) involve that, and I think he will be indicted after the midterms.”

Aronberg, a regular on cable news networks regarding legal matters, spoke to the Flagler Tiger Bay Club. The club invited him to get his look at what might come out of the Mar-a-Lago confidential documents investigation, and how the elections may shake out in Florida and nationally.

There are a number of layers between Trump and what his supporters did Jan. 6, he noted.

“If you’re going to charge the former President with any crimes, you have to tie him directly to the violence,” Aronberg said. “It’s not so easy to do.”

Seditious conspiracy, a charge which Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes faces, is notoriously hard to prove, and there would have to be evidence of an agreement with Trump regarding the violence.

Trump could be charged with other offenses, though, like conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

“There’s a federal judge, Judge (David) Carter, who said that it is more likely than not that former President Trump committed those two crimes,” Aronberg said. “So, those two are in play. But again, you have to have a direct link between Trump and the violence on that day for prosecutors to charge.

“Based on what we know now, not sure.”

On the documents, though, there is a direct line, he said.

“He keeps making admissions in his public statements,” all of which really hurts him, Aronberg said. “It shows knowledge, it shows intent.”

There’s also the matter of whether it’s in the government’s interest to prosecute Trump.

“To get there, you have to show something that is really damaging to our national security,” Aronberg said. “If the documents matter is about Kim Jong-un’s love letters, it’s not going to happen, you’re not going to see a prosecution.”

Aronberg, a Democrat and former state Senator, made jokes about how the Republican bastion of Flagler County felt like an away game, and he hoped whatever he said wouldn’t gain him the attention of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“The goal here today is for me to be honest and interesting and provocative,” Aronberg said, “but not so honest, interesting and provocative to get suspended by this Governor.”