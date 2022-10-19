Email insights: Ron DeSantis cashes in on George Soros again

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to make slams of billionaire George Soros central to his fundraising appeals.

In a Wednesday email to donors discussing what he said is the most “consequential election in our state’s history,” DeSantis yet again invoked the Hungarian-American billionaire’s name.

“My opponent is turning to Leftist Super PACs and dark money billionaires like George Soros, who are desperate to infiltrate our state,” DeSantis contended.

Critics have contended the repeated invoking of Soros’ name is antisemitic. But despite those concerns, the anti-Soros beat goes on for the DeSantis fundraising operation.

“George Soros is going all-in for the midterm elections. He alone makes up one-third of the donations from billionaires received by Leftists this cycle — including woke candidates running across the state of Florida,” DeSantis asserted Thursday, in an email entitled “Soros-funded extremists are threatening our state.”

“Soros is currently pouring MILLIONS of dollars into the November election — trading checks for influence over the legal system in communities across the nation,” the Governor contends, just above a call to action for “immediate support to stop Soros from destroying Florida.”

“Leftist politicians and Soros-backed prosecutors are enabling chaos and undermining the law enforcement profession by letting violent criminals walk free with hardly a slap on the wrist,” DeSantis contended Tuesday. “My opponent’s extreme agenda and admiration of Soros-backed policies only fuel my resolve to fight woke tyranny and Keep Florida Free.”

DeSantis has been warning his supporters that 2022 is “another Soros-funded cycle” all year, offering a throwback to a 2018 race where the billionaire played a bigger role.

DeSantis was directly opposed by Soros money in his 2018 campaign, which saw Democrat Andrew Gillum draw on $2.2 million from Soros sources, while Soros became part of DeSantis’ closing pitch in October of that year.

“A Governor is able to appoint people to all these agencies, boards. There are literally thousands of appointments the Governor has. He would be seeding, into our state government, you know, Soros-backed activists,” DeSantis said of Gillum during 2018’s closing stretch.