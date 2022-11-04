November 4, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Darryl Rouson faces another challenge from Christina Paylan
Image via Colin Hackley.

Peter SchorschNovember 4, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Mike Caruso faces a political newcomer in his bid for re-election

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Friends of Audrey Henson committee pays $16K to Audrey Henson

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Fiona McFarland seeks re-election in swing seat as Derek Reich hammers on Florida’s abortion ban

FLAPOL042921CH033
Paylan lost to Rouson two years ago by about 38 percentage points.

Sen. Darryl Rouson is facing a rematch against a familiar face under a new party affiliation.

Christina Paylan challenged Rouson in Senate District 19 two years ago as a no-party candidate. She lost by 38 percentage points, drawing fewer than 80,000 votes to Rouson’s more than 174,000.

Now, she’s running as a Republican in the district, renumbered through reapportionment as Senate District 16.

Rouson is overwhelmingly favored to win again in the deep-blue district.

The new district is largely unchanged from two years ago, still splitting the bay and covering parts of both Hillsborough and South Pinellas. The voter registration overwhelmingly favors Democrats, with about 170,000 registered Democrats and just 66,000 GOP voters. In fact, the number of registered Republicans and nonpartisan voters combined don’t equal Democrats’ registrations, according to the most recent L2 voter data. 

And Rouson has a massive money advantage. As of the first week of October, he had raised nearly $150,000, with more than $100,000 still on hand leading up to the Nov. 8 election. Paylan had raised just $1,800 by the same point, plus $22,500 in money Paylan loaned her campaign. She spent more than she brought in, according to finance records with the Division of Elections.

Paylan is running on a platform to bring transparency to the legal system, particularly in health care litigation.

Her website states she wants to “make sensible laws that takes the lawyers out of the equation in doctor-patient relationship” and to “Establish Clear Mandates on Prescription Drugs — Not Just Guidelines That Causes More Confusion Leaving Room for Lawyers to make money off of senseless prosecutions.” Arbitrary capitalizations are her own.

The website states Paylan also wants to implement a statewide mental health task force to ensure guns do not get into the wrong hands and bring transparency to all elected officials and accountability to judges and prosecutors. 

Rouson has served in the Senate since 2016, after serving eight years in the House. He has been a moderate Democrat who sometimes crosses the aisle to vote with Republicans. His “rounded agenda” earned a nod from the Tampa Bay Times editorial board in their recommendations for local Senate candidates. 

Rouson, a former drug addict himself, has long supported increased funding for mental health and addiction counseling.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMike Caruso faces a political newcomer in his bid for re-election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Vote with your feet: Post-pandemic Florida transplants twice as likely to be Rs as Ds

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more