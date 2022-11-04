November 4, 2022
Ron DeSantis kicks off closing campaign tour in Clay County
Ron DeSantis. Image via AP. File photo.

Jacob OglesNovember 4, 20223min1

DeSantis AP
The 'Keep Florida Free' is so Thursday. Now, it's time for the 'Don't Tread on Florida' tour.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his “Don’t Tread On Florida” tour in Clay County Friday afternoon. That’s part of a push that will run up to Election Day, where DeSantis seeks a second term and faces Democrat Charlie Crist.

The tour starts with a “pit stop” in Clay County. The rally will take place at bestbet Orange Park, a poker and gambling establishment in Northeast Florida. Doors open at 12:45 p.m. and the event itself is set to start at 2:45 p.m.

Besides DeSantis, no guests have been announced, but his re-election campaign said at various stops the Governor will be joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner nominee Wilton Simpson, as well as other statewide and statewide officials.

This tour follows up on the Keep Florida Free tour, which had an event as recently as Thursday in Columbia County.

This tour brings a closing message from the Governor, who enjoys a double-digit lead in most polls.

It also notably takes place independently from a rally President Donald Trump intends to hold with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in Miami. DeSantis will be in Sarasota at the same time that Trump’s Sunday event takes place, even though many of the statewide candidates expected to make appearances on his tour will share a stage with Trump that day.

That’s not a problem at any of today’s tour stops. In addition to the Clay County event, DeSantis will also head to Brevard County for another stop at the American Muscle Car Museum, where doors open at 3:15 p.m. and the event starts at 5:15 p.m.

The Governor will then head south to Broward County. There, he will appear at American Top Team in Coconut Creek. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7:30 p.m.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

One comment

  • Bill

    November 4, 2022 at 11:57 am

    He’s better off away from trump. Stupid is contagious and he’s probably not vaccinated.

