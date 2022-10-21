Ron DeSantis holds double-digit lead on Charlie Crist in latest poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis could pull out a double-digit victory over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, according to one new poll.

Survey results from Florida Atlantic University’s Business and Economics Polling Initiative show 51% of registered voters in the state intend to support DeSantis’ re-election. Meanwhile, just 40% intend to vote for Crist.

While Hurricane Ian may present DeSantis with an historic challenge in his official capacity, positive reviews of the state’s immediate response have lifted him from a solid lead to an overwhelming one.

“The governor’s hurricane response received strong approval among Floridians, who most likely favor him in the upcoming gubernatorial race,” said Dr. Monica Escaleras, BEPI director.

Indeed, while DeSantis’ approval rating is in good shape, with 56% viewing his job performance favorably, about 63% gave good marks to the Governor’s hurricane response.

That said, only 2.8% list hurricane response as the most issue determining their vote, but DeSantis seems in good shape regardless. Inflation remains the top concern of more than 36% of voters, followed by threats to democracy at 19%.

Meanwhile, 66% say they expect DeSantis to win re-election, an indication that even a substantial number of Crist voters hold little hope the election will turn around before Nov. 8.

As far as general favorability, DeSantis appears to be the most popular candidate in the state, looking both at the field for Governor and Senator. About 56% of voters view DeSantis in a positive light, compared to 38% who view him unfavorably. That’s a good bit better than Crist, who sits underwater. Only 41% view the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman in a positive light, and 47% see him unfavorably.

Crist does well with younger voters, but the survey and historical trends both suggest that’s an unreliable demographic as far as turnout. And the same poll shows DeSantis, if he were running for President against Joe Biden now, would win the vote of 48% of Florida voters to Biden’s 42%. That’s a better showing even than another Florida resident considered as a 2024 contender, former President Donald Trump.