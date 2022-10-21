Ron DeSantis holds double-digit lead on Charlie Crist in latest poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis could pull out a double-digit victory over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, according to one new poll.
Survey results from Florida Atlantic University’s Business and Economics Polling Initiative show 51% of registered voters in the state intend to support DeSantis’ re-election. Meanwhile, just 40% intend to vote for Crist.
While Hurricane Ian may present DeSantis with an historic challenge in his official capacity, positive reviews of the state’s immediate response have lifted him from a solid lead to an overwhelming one.
“The governor’s hurricane response received strong approval among Floridians, who most likely favor him in the upcoming gubernatorial race,” said Dr. Monica Escaleras, BEPI director.
Indeed, while DeSantis’ approval rating is in good shape, with 56% viewing his job performance favorably, about 63% gave good marks to the Governor’s hurricane response.
That said, only 2.8% list hurricane response as the most issue determining their vote, but DeSantis seems in good shape regardless. Inflation remains the top concern of more than 36% of voters, followed by threats to democracy at 19%.
Meanwhile, 66% say they expect DeSantis to win re-election, an indication that even a substantial number of Crist voters hold little hope the election will turn around before Nov. 8.
As far as general favorability, DeSantis appears to be the most popular candidate in the state, looking both at the field for Governor and Senator. About 56% of voters view DeSantis in a positive light, compared to 38% who view him unfavorably. That’s a good bit better than Crist, who sits underwater. Only 41% view the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman in a positive light, and 47% see him unfavorably.
Crist does well with younger voters, but the survey and historical trends both suggest that’s an unreliable demographic as far as turnout. And the same poll shows DeSantis, if he were running for President against Joe Biden now, would win the vote of 48% of Florida voters to Biden’s 42%. That’s a better showing even than another Florida resident considered as a 2024 contender, former President Donald Trump.
13 comments
Tom
October 21, 2022 at 4:19 pm
That’s quite alright. Ron is ok. But I will still be voting for VAL DEMINGS. She has more charisma and seems a lot more down to earth than that cold drink of water Marco Rubio.
Karen
October 21, 2022 at 4:33 pm
My awesome Governor & future President will blow Charlie Crist into the sunset! So looking forward to the debate!
Ocean Joe
October 21, 2022 at 5:45 pm
And now you can get back to Bingo at the Villages.
Tom
October 21, 2022 at 4:34 pm
Legend Tom here
Alias Fake Tom, Joey corsin has no balls, just a pussy! Such a shit head!
I own you. You are a pathetic bastard, alias Tom.
So jealous.
Marco, America’s Senator. The best “legislator” in Congress! Val has no chance!
Go back to Elliot & mommy, pervert.
The Real Tom
October 21, 2022 at 5:00 pm
👆 Nobody pay attention to Fake Tom. Just a dirty mouth asshole.🍩
Karen
October 21, 2022 at 4:39 pm
Very well said Tom!
We’re gonna bury those Democrats & kick Val to the curb!!!
Tom
October 21, 2022 at 4:42 pm
Tom legend here.
America’s Gov, treading in ex Gov Bob Graham blow out territory.
Rising tide for All, Gov Ron, Senator Marco and super legislative majority, county and school boards.
I predicted astutely 18 months ago this was coming. No surprise, couldn’t happen to a better chameleon. Well deserved.
The Real Tom
October 21, 2022 at 5:03 pm
👆 This guy is a legendary imposter. The FAKE TOM. Disregard everything he says because he’s just trying to undo me…THE REAL TOM.
Tom
October 21, 2022 at 5:18 pm
Legend Tom here.
Alias Tom, Joey corsin is mental pervert.
I am known by my political analysis.
I am the FP legend. Joey is mental and jealous, stalker.
Elliot and Joey are degenerate perverts!
Impeach Biden
October 21, 2022 at 4:57 pm
This is what the Red Tsunami will look like on 8 November. No one wants Biden near them that’s running as a Democrat for office. No one running as a “D” wants to talk about inflation, fuel prices, city crime, defund the police, and the Southern Border. The Dems want to talk about abortion and green energy. The rout is coming. People vote with their finances and they have seen enough of the Biden, Pelosi, Schumer shot show.
joey
October 21, 2022 at 5:08 pm
Look like not many people own houses. $5,000 for home insurance 3 times what people pay in other states. And Rob disasters do nothing.
Tom
October 21, 2022 at 5:11 pm
You Joey and Elliot live in mommy’s bed! No one cares what u pay!
Govt don’t pay your mortgage or insurance.
Florida is risk, insurance in Florida is greater risk.
Shut the hell up.
Tom
October 21, 2022 at 5:11 pm
You Joey and Elliot live in mommy’s bed! No one cares what u pay!
Govt don’t pay your mortgage or insurance.
Florida is risk, insurance in Florida is greater risk.
Shut the hell up.