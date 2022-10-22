Allie Braswell touts endorsements from longtime Orange County leaders

Much of Orange County’s Democratic establishment has come out in force for Alle Braswell, a former Central Florida Urban League President.

State Attorney Monique Worrell just backed the Winter Garden Democrat. So did former Orange County Mayor Linda Chapin. Stan Van Gundy, a former coach for the Orlando Magic, held a fundraiser this week for the candidate, and those around his campaign hope to announce another round of major support next week, when Democratic Leader-Designate Fentrice Driskell will come to town and fight for the candidate.

He faces Windermere Republican Carolina Amesty, who enjoys better financial resources but just won a divisive GOP primary.

“We will be able to tell our story and come out with a victory,” said Braswell.

Former Rep. Dick Batchelor, who represented a Central Florida district in the House from 1974 to 1982, has worked to marshal support for Braswell’s run. He’s said the campaign right now wants support within the robust LGBTQ community in House District 45, which includes Walt Disney World and surrounding areas.

Some within the campaign have hoped to see major Democrats in the Orlando area jump on board, namely Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and U.S. Rep. Val Demings, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. But to date, that backing has not come through, and Val Demings has not weighed in on state legislative races as she focuses her energy on unseating two-term incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio.

As for the support secured by Braswell, he hopes it shows that leaders who voters already entrusted with power also trust Braswell.

“I’m supporting Allie Braswell because he understands the relationship between state and local governments,” Chapin said.

Former state Rep. Sean Shaw, the 2018 Democratic nominee for Attorney General, offered praise to Braswell as well.

“Allie Braswell has dedicated his life to serving the United States and is a selfless leader who will put the people of House District 45 first,” he said.

Braswell said he knows it’s door to door work that ultimately will decide the race.

“We know that the other side is being funded by special political interests and corporations because they know that I will be someone who represents the interests of our district and our communities above everything else,” he said.

“The other side may be funded by big money but we have big champions for people on our side who are ready to fight for trusted and experienced leadership in FL House District 45.”