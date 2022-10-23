Val Demings earns Orlando firefighters union endorsement

An Orlando firefighters union is endorsing U.S. Rep. Val Demings in her bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

The Orlando Professional Fire Fighters, the local branch of the International Association of Firefighters, gave their support to the Orlando Democrat and former city Police Chief during a Friday news conference at Union Hall.

“Chief Demings has always been a champion for first responders here in Florida, and we’re proud to endorse her for the United States Senate,” Local 1365 President Ron Glass said. “As a first responder for 27 years, Chief Demings understands the need to support those who work to keep Florida’s neighborhoods safe. She has always fought for legislation to support first responders, and we know that she’ll continue to fight for us in the Senate.”

While Demings holds the law enforcement background, the Rubio campaign touts a long list of law enforcement endorsements for the two-term Republican Senator.

The firefighters endorsement comes ahead of early voting Monday and just over two weeks till Election Day.

“I’m so honored to receive an endorsement from IAFF Local 1365,” Demings said. “I’m so thankful for the service that our first responders give every day. In the U.S. House of Representatives, I have been there for you, and I will continue to fight for our first responders in the U.S. Senate. We are in this fight and this battle together.”

On Saturday, the International Union of Police Associations became the latest law enforcement group to back Rubio. Apart from IUPA, he is endorsed by a bipartisan group of 56 of Florida’s 67 Sheriffs, the Florida Police Chiefs Association, the Florida Police Benevolent Association, the Florida Fraternal Order of Police and the National Association of Police Organizations.

On Sunday, Demings kicked off a bus tour of North Florida, beginning with a lunch run to a Tallahassee Piggly Wiggly ahead of a drive to Jacksonville.

The latest poll of the race shows Rubio leading Demings 48%-42%, consistent with prior polling.