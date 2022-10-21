October 21, 2022
New poll shows Marco Rubio leading Val Demings 48%-42%
Val Demings still has some wiggle room in her race against Marco Rubio.

Rubio Demings abortion
The poll also shows the incumbent has positive favorability ratings.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio holds a substantial lead in his re-election effort over Democrat Val Demings. But even under a month from Election Day, the incumbent remains under a critical 50% mark.

A survey published Friday by Florida Atlantic University’s Business and Economics Polling Initiative shows 48% of registered voters in Florida intend to vote for Rubio in the General Election, while just 42% plan to support Demings. Another 7% remain undecided in the race, enough to swing the contest but only if Demings can accomplish the tall task of attracting almost all of them into her camp.

The same poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis with a double-digit lead over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, and with majority support. Results also show either DeSantis or former President Donald Trump would beat President Joe Biden in Florida in a presidential contest.

“Republicans continue to perform well in Florida,” said Dr. Kevin Wagner, FAU political science professor and BEPI research fellow. “If these numbers hold, Florida’s status as a battleground state might be in question.”

The poll has a margin of error of 3.65 percentage points, and results from 719 participants were weighed by ethnicity, age, education, party, gender and region based on turnout for the 2020 election, when Trump beat Biden by more than 3 percentage points. The poll also notably based findings on registered voters, as opposed to screening only for likely voters.

Democrats across the board did perform better with younger voters.

The poll curiously found Rubio with higher favorability ratings than his standing in the election. About 51% have a favorable opinion of the incumbent, compared to 41% who view him unfavorably.

By comparison, Demings still remains somewhat unknown even just a few weeks out from the election. She is in positive territory with 43% who view her well and 37% who view her poorly, but that leaves roughly one in five voters with no opinion either way.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg.

  • Tom

    October 21, 2022 at 11:28 am

    I’m not a big fan of Joe Biden but Val Demings is top notch. She tore Rubio a new azzhole in the debate. I’ll vote for Val Demings now. Also I just might go ahead and vote for Charlie Crist.

  • Tom

    October 21, 2022 at 11:39 am

    LMAO.
    Legend Tom here.

    The amount of money spent by Dumings has suppressed Marcos strong overall support.
    He Marco, America’s Senator and the best legislator in Congress will end strong.
    Rising tide lifts all, America’s Gov, America’s Senator. He’s good for 54% on Election Day!

    Florida is the beacon of freedom, liberty and opportunity for all. Not racist Dummycrats equity B. S.

    Biden’s approval in Florida, is now 36% per civiqs. Dumings has no chance! But she, chameleon and Biden can eat ice cream on Nov 1. LMAO, losers!

