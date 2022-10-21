Barack Obama embraces Charlie Crist for Governor in video endorsement

Like a good hug, it’s an endorsement that’s always there for Charlie Crist.

Former President Barack Obama has endorsed the Democratic candidate as he hopes to return to the Governor’s Mansion and unseat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The endorsement comes in a video published to Twitter with only 18 days until the General Election.

“Hey, Florida. We have a lot of work to do, and it starts with making Charlie Crist your next Governor,” Obama says in the recorded video.

The clip is headed for digital advertising as part of a fundraising and mobilization effort ahead of the Midterm Election.

“Charlie has two things I admire: guts and decency. Charlie Crist is fearless, guided by what’s right, even when it’s hard,” Obama says. “So if you’re ready for a Governor who cares about people instead of bullying them, who will fight for voting rights and a woman’s right to choose, who understands the challenges you’re facing every day and who will fight for you, vote for Charlie Crist.”

The video ends with a clip of the infamous hug Obama and Crist, then Florida’s Republican Governor, exchanged in February 2009 during an event to support the new President’s stimulus package. Crist has called the embrace “the hug that killed my Republican career.”

But while Crist was run out of the Republican Party during his first term, the Obamas have been there for him during his subsequent campaigns as a Democrat. Michelle Obama rallied for Crist in 2014 during his second gubernatorial bid — his first as a Democrat — and, in 2016, the outgoing President endorsed Crist’s successful congressional campaign.

Obama also endorsed Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker Friday in his re-election bid. Pritzker was the keynote speaker at the Florida Democratic Party’s Leadership Blue Gala in July.

Recent polls have shown DeSantis with a lead of 5 percentage points or more — 11 points, according to the latest FAU poll. He also outshines Crist, a recent Democratic Congressman and former Republican Governor, in the money race.

The former President hasn’t said much publicly about DeSantis, who is emerging as a possible challenger to his former Vice President, President Joe Biden. Speaking on Saturday’s episode of “Pod Save America,” a political podcast hosted by former Obama aides, he placed DeSantis on the list of GOP politicians who are successful despite not being as relatable to average voters.

“I suspect … it’s the degree to which conservative media just has a lock on how people are presented,” Obama said. “The dominant narratives there are so powerful that people will vote for DeSantis even if I’m not sure that they would really have a great time.”