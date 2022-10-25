Telemundo/LX News poll: Marco Rubio commands 7-point lead among Hispanic voters

Matching recent poll results that Gov. Ron DeSantis has the vote of a majority of Florida Hispanic likely voters, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio also holds a 7-point lead over his Democratic challenger.

Rubio leads U.S. Rep. Val Demings 49%-42% among Hispanics with two weeks left in his re-election race, according to the Telemundo/LX News: FL Hispanic Voter Poll. Like the poll’s other results, which show DeSantis leading challenger Charlie Crist 51%-44%, the survey is another data point indicating that Florida Republicans are consolidating the Hispanic vote.

Rubio, the son of Cuban exiles, found equivalent strength to DeSantis among Latinos with Cuban backgrounds, winning that electorate 72%-22%. Demings leads Puerto Ricans 59%-32% and other Hispanic voters 49%-41%.

Rubio also has the support of 55% of Hispanics who were born in another country but, unlike DeSantis, does not hold a plurality of Hispanics born in the United States. Demings leads that demographic 46%-45%.

Rubio also leads male voters 52%-39% and voters 50 and older 53%-40%. DeSantis and Crist split both female voters and voters younger than 50, but Rubio has the edge on females (46%-45%) while Demings controls the younger cohort (46%-43%).

Among Hispanic independents, DeSantis enjoys a 17 point lead with 10% undecided. Rubio also manages to siphon more members of the opposing party than Demings.

The poll, conducted Monday through Thursday last week by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, surveyed 625 Hispanic voters who self-identified as likely to vote during the Midterms. The poll has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Mason-Dixon called the landlines and cell phones of registered voters and assigned quotas to reflect Hispanic voter registration by county.

Along with Tuesday’s Rubio-Demings results — and the results published Monday morning on DeSantis-Crist — the Telemundo/LX News poll also surveyed voters on certain issues.

The poll found 47% support among Hispanic voters for Florida’s 15-week abortion ban while 44% oppose it. Additionally, the poll found 54% support the state law against gender identity and sexual orientation instruction for young students while 41% oppose it.

On politics, 51% said Republicans best represent their views while 40% said Democrats do so best. Similarly, 42% reported an unfavorable view of people and groups that label themselves “progressive” while only 24% said they had a favorable view.

On news and political consumption, a plurality, 24%, said local TV when asked which source they trust more. As for the remainder, 19% said national TV, 12% said social media, 7% said national papers, 5% said local papers and a third — 33% — said none.