October 26, 2022
Sarasota Medieval Fair kicks off Nov. 5
Image via Sarasota Medieval Fair

Staff ReportsOctober 26, 20224min0

sarasota medieval fair
This year’s theme is Vikings versus English.

Fall is in the air, or as much as it can be in Florida, which makes it a great time to enjoy the outdoors.

Beginning Nov. 5, the 18th Annual Sarasota Medieval Fair will be open on weekends, giving visitors a chance to travel back in time to the medieval era with a wide range of safe, family-friendly activities. 

The event will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays throughout November from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the 47-acre Woods of Mallaranny farm located at 29847 FL-70 East in Myakka City, where plenty of shade is available to escape the still-warm Florida sunshine.

This year’s theme is Vikings versus English, and the Battle of Assandun, which occurred in 1016 A.D. Each weekend will host unique themes to provide a new and exciting experience even for repeat attendees.

The fair includes local artisan and craft demonstrations, performers, delicious eats (save room for a giant turkey leg!), a children’s realm, rides and games and a host of vendors, including nonprofit organizations supporting local charities. 

Interested participants can avoid the lines and purchase tickets online. Tickets are available for a single day or multiple day flex passes are available as well. 

This year, the fair is offering The Royal Treatment, a new VIP option. The Pub Crawl is also back by popular demand.

A full lineup of activities is available online.

Staff Reports

