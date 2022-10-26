Sarasota Medieval Fair kicks off Nov. 5

Fall is in the air, or as much as it can be in Florida, which makes it a great time to enjoy the outdoors.

Beginning Nov. 5, the 18th Annual Sarasota Medieval Fair will be open on weekends, giving visitors a chance to travel back in time to the medieval era with a wide range of safe, family-friendly activities.

The event will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays throughout November from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the 47-acre Woods of Mallaranny farm located at 29847 FL-70 East in Myakka City, where plenty of shade is available to escape the still-warm Florida sunshine.

This year’s theme is Vikings versus English, and the Battle of Assandun, which occurred in 1016 A.D. Each weekend will host unique themes to provide a new and exciting experience even for repeat attendees.

The fair includes local artisan and craft demonstrations, performers, delicious eats (save room for a giant turkey leg!), a children’s realm, rides and games and a host of vendors, including nonprofit organizations supporting local charities.

Interested participants can avoid the lines and purchase tickets online. Tickets are available for a single day or multiple day flex passes are available as well.

This year, the fair is offering The Royal Treatment, a new VIP option. The Pub Crawl is also back by popular demand.

A full lineup of activities is available online.