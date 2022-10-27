Credit union group banks on Jimmy Patronis re-election

Credit unions are backing the re-election of CFO Jimmy Patronis.

The League of Southeastern Credit Unions is endorsing Patronis for his second elected term as CFO, lauding him for keeping Florida creditworthy.

President Samantha Beeler said the League was “happy to endorse Jimmy Patronis.”

“He has shown his ability to keep Florida in a healthy fiscal state with an outstanding AAA credit rating. We look forward to seeing him continue his work and partner with credit unions to further provide financial health for Floridians,” Beeler added.

Patronis accepted the endorsement as evidence that Florida indeed is on the right path.

“Thank you to the League of Southeastern Credit Unions for the endorsement. I believe that Florida is the best state to not only live but to invest as well. Our leaders have worked fearlessly to keep our state in optimal fiscal health so that when people move here, they know their money is being spent in the right places and that the rest will stay in their pockets,” Patronis asserted.

Patronis faces Democrat Adam Hattersley, a former state legislator from Tampa, in the General Election. Just as was the case when Patronis repelled the challenge of former state Sen. Jeremy Ring four years ago, the incumbent has a significant cash advantage going into the final stretch of the campaign.

Hattersley raised just shy of $315,000 through Oct. 21, according to records with the Division of Elections. He had slightly more than $30,000 on hand as of that date. He received more than $140,000 in state matching funds through that date, boosting his total.

As of the same date, Patronis had roughly $1.21 million on hand in just his campaign account, having spent a little more than $435,000 during the campaign thus far. Patronis’ Treasure Florida political committee had more than $3.64 million in it as of Oct. 21.