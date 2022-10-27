Email insights: Florida Democrats claim Ron DeSantis is ‘terrified’ of Donald Trump

With less than two weeks until votes are counted, the Florida Democrats have their eye on 2024.

A new email from the party Thursday, framed as a reaction to this week’s gubernatorial debate, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is “terrified” of former President Donald Trump, amid new suggestions that tensions continue between Trump and his endorsed candidate four years ago.

“Ron DeSantis did himself no favors with his debate performance. Voters in Florida and across the country saw Charlie Crist dominate a weak candidate who is terrified of getting on Donald Trump’s bad side and unable to answer simple questions about his extreme abortion ban or whether he’s planning to serve out a full term,” said FDP spokesperson Travis Reuther.

The question of whether DeSantis intends, if re-elected, to serve his full second term is still unanswered, despite extended prodding from Crist on the debate stage.

“I have a question for you: If you’re running for Governor, why don’t you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them that if you’re re-elected, you will serve a full four-year term as Governor,” Crist said, as DeSantis stood silent.

The 2024 question continues to recur for DeSantis, who polls competitively with Donald Trump in Primary polls. However, he continues to be coy when reporters ask him if he will run in 2024.

DeSantis’ coyness notwithstanding, Trump sent DeSantis a message this week when he announced a South Florida rally with “endorsed candidate” Marco Rubio.

“President Trump delivered a historic red wave for Florida in the 2018 midterms with his slate of endorsed candidates up and down the ballot and molded the Sunshine State into the MAGA stronghold it is today. Thanks to President Trump, Florida is no longer a purple state; it’s an America First Red State,” Trump’s press release contended.

Trump often reiterates the claim that he made DeSantis, even as he wasn’t “too thrilled” about endorsing DeSantis because “people didn’t really know who he was.”

The most recent tête-à-tête between DeSantis and Trump came after the Governor endorsed Joe O’Dea for Senate in Colorado. O’Dea suggested Trump’s time had passed.

“A BIG MISTAKE,” Trump decried.