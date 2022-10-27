Number of Republican ballots already cast now exceeds Democratic votes in Florida

The number of registered Republicans who already voted ahead of Florida’s Nov. 8 election now exceeds that of Democrats.

Fresh Take Florida’s tracking database showed by 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, Republicans overtook Democrats. At that point, 794,199 Republicans had already had mail-in ballots received or had voted early. A total of 793,066 Democrats had voted by that point, along with 372,571 registered with no party or with smaller parties. That lead continued to expand through the day.

While Republican voters typically outperform Democrats by the time Election Day wraps, it’s unusual to see that type of turnout 12 days out. That has been especially unusual after former President Donald Trump criticized mail-in voting as susceptible to fraud.

The shift has taken place since in-person early voting became available to most Florida voters. Leading into this week, Democrats still had an edge when all ballots received came through the mail.

But Republican officials continue to encourage voting by any method available legally in Florida.

“Our turnout machine is working,” said Joe Gruters, Republican Party of Florida Chair.

Moreover, Gruters predicted Florida has seen Democrats in the lead with votes cast for the last time this election cycle.

“We passed the Democrats today in actual votes and we are never going to give that up,” he said.

He also predicted this would result in Republican victories up and down the ballot, even in a number of places where President Joe Biden performed well two years ago.

“We are going to put a licking on them (Democrats),” Gruters said. “We are going to crush them, and have one of the best cycles we have ever had in Florida.”

He credited a strong top of the ticket, in particular Gov. Ron DeSantis, who holds a double-digit lead on Democrat Charlie Crist in recent polls.

“I give credit to DeSantis for leading the party in this effort,” Gruters said, “and to his policies keeping Florida free and open, which helps everyone down ballot.”

Florida Democrats have not discussed the statistical shift in turnout.

This is the first election in Florida history where the number of registered Republicans in Florida surpassed the number of Democrats.