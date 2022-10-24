As early voting begins, Florida Democrats hold slight lead in mail ballots

Florida Democrats have turned in 46,754 more mail ballots than Republicans as of Monday morning, according to data from the Division of Elections. But that slender advantage, which they also held in the last two election cycles, still ended in defeat on Election Day in 2020 and 2018.

Early voting began Monday, and with little more than two weeks before the Nov. 8 General Election, the initial data show voters are likely to vote by mail at higher levels than in 2018, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but not as much as during the peak of the pandemic in 2020.

More than 1.16 million voters have returned mail ballots so far, and another 3.08 million have requested ballots but not yet submitted them. Democrats have submitted 491,708 mail ballots to the Republicans’ 444,954, while no-party voters have turned in 211,301 and minor party voters have sent in 16,790.

In 2020, nearly 4.86 million voters cast their ballots through the mail, compared to 2.62 million in 2018.

Democrats banked more mail ballots than Republicans in Florida in 2020, with 2.19 million to the GOP’s 1.5 million, but Republicans outvoted Democrats in early voting and on Election Day, helping push the Sunshine State in former President Donald Trump’s column by 3 points.

In 2018, Democrats had more mail and early voters, but Republicans helped Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott to narrow victories in the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races that year.

Republicans have surpassed Democrats in registered voters, with 5,259,406 GOP voters on the rolls as of Sept. 30, compared to 4,966,873 Democrats. There are 3,974,540 no-party voters and 260,936 minor party voters.

The latest poll from Florida Atlantic University released last week shows DeSantis with a commanding 11-point lead over Democrat Charlie Crist in the Governor’s race, leading 51% to 40%. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Miami Republican, is favored to keep his seat and hold off a challenge from U.S. Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat, as he holds a 48% to 42% lead in that race.