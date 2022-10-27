October 27, 2022
‘He doesn’t tap out’: Jorge Masvidal makes case for ‘fighter’ Ron DeSantis

Staff ReportsOctober 27, 2022

DeSantis Masvidal
This UFC fighter has backed Republicans before.

Florida’s fighting Governor is getting timely backup from a professional brawler ahead of Election Day Nov. 8.

Jorge Masvidal takes center stage in a new ad from the Ron DeSantis campaign that extols the Governor for “fighting for Florida to keep us free.”

“It takes a fighter to know a fighter, and Ron DeSantis, he’s the real thing,” Masvidal declares.

“He doesn’t tap out,” Masvidal adds, saying DeSantis is “doing the right thing in Florida.”

Despite recent legal controversy for Masvidal after he sucker punched fellow UFC fighter Colby Covington, the Governor has stood by the celebrity endorser. The trial regarding that incident is now set for December. But even in the immediate wake of the punch, the DeSantis campaign went through with a Miami fundraiser with Masvidal in March.

Masvidal has also repeatedly backed DeSantis, applauding his stance against some pandemic safety measures on social media.

In June 2020, amid the first wave of COVID-19, Masvidal took to Twitter to thank the Governor “for being so damn good” at his job and reopening the state.

Two months later, he posted a on Instagram stating Tony Montana, the fictional character of Brian De Palma’s “Scarface,” was found dead with “29 Other Corpses, Two Tons of Cocaine” and a “Fully Auto AR-15,” which led authorities to “Determine Deaths Caused by: Covid-19.”

Masvidal wrote: “We know it’s not your fault Governor Desantis. I’m so glad you see past the bs.”

In April 2021, DeSantis promoted a UFC event Masvidal headlined against welterweight champ Kamaru Usman in Jacksonville. Masvidal lost the fight by second-round knockout.

Masvidal has also backed former President Donald Trump, including at a Latinos for Trump event in September. The fighter also appeared during the 2020 cycle with Donald Trump Jr. and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio as part of the so-called “fighters against socialism” bus tour.

See the new ad below.

Staff Reports

