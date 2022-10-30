HOA group endorses dozens in 2022 legislative races

The group Chief Executive Officers of Management Companies is releasing its sweeping list of endorsements in Florida’s legislative races.

The organization represents more than 18,000 licensed, professional community association managers, which collectively manage more than 14,000 community associations for some 6 million homeowners.

The endorsements come with an undisclosed financial contribution to each endorsed candidate. The group notes that 94% of the candidates it endorsed in 2020 went on to victory in the General Election.

Their endorsements include:

House:

— HD 7: Rep. Jason Shoaf (R)

— HD 8: Gallop Franklin (D)

— HD 12: Rep. Wyman Duggan (R)

— HD 15: Dean Black (R)

— HD 23: Rep. Ralph Massullo (R)

— HD 26: Rep. Keith Truenow (R)

— HD 28: Rep. Tom Leek (R)

— HD 33: Rep. Randy Fine (R)

— HD 35: Rep. Fred Hawkins (R)

— HD 37: Susan Plasencia (R)

— HD 39: Doug Bankson (R)

— HD 38: Rep. David Smith (R)

— HD 40: LaVon Bracy Davis (D)

— HD 45: Carolina Amesty (R)

— HD 51: Rep. Josie Tomkow (R)

— HD 60: Audrey Henson (R)

— HD 71: Rep. Will Robinson (R)

— HD 72: Rep. Tommy Gregory (R)

— HD 77: Tiffany Esposito (R)

— HD 79: Rep. Mike Giallombardo (R)

— HD 81: Rep. Bob Rommel (R)

— HD 83: Rep. Kaylee Tuck (R)

— HD 90: Rep. Joe Cassello (D)

— HD 92: Rep. Kelly Skidmore (D)

— HD 93: Katherine Waldron (D)

— HD 100: Rep. Chip LaMarca (R)

— HD 102: Rep. Mike Gottlieb (D)

— HD 103: Rep. Robin Bartleman (D)

— HD 104: Rep. Marie Woodson (D)

— HD 106: Jordan Leonard (D)

— HD 110: Rep. Tom Fabricio (R)

— HD 113: Vicki Lopez (R)

— HD 116: Rep. Danny Perez (R)

— HD 119: Juan Carlos Porras (R)

— HD 120: Rep. Jim Mooney (R)

Senate:

— SD 3: Corey Simon (R)

— SD 4: Rep. Clay Yarbrough (R)

— SD 6: Sen. Jennifer Bradley (R)

— SD 7: Sen. Travis Hutson (R)

— SD 10: Sen. Jason Brodeur (R)

— SD 11: Rep. Blaise Ingoglia (R)

— SD 13: Sen. Dennis Baxley (R)

— SD 14: Jay Collins (R)

— SD 16: Sen. Darryl Rouson (D)

— SD 18: Rep. Nick DiCeglie (R)

— SD 19: Sen. Debbie Mayfield (R)

— SD 20: Sen. Jim Boyd (R)

— SD 22: Sen. Joe Gruters (R)

— SD 23: Sen. Danny Burgess (R)

— SD 24: Sen. Bobby Powell (D)

— SD 26: Sen. Lori Berman (D)

— SD 30: Sen. Tina Polsky (D)

— SD 34: Sen. Shevrin Jones (D)

— SD 38: Alexis Calatayud (R)

— SD 37: Sen. Jason Pizzo (D)

— SD 40: Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez (R)