Christian Family Coalition honors Marco Rubio at Miami gala

The Christian Family Coalition presented Sen. Marco Rubio with an award at a Miami gala.

The Republican Senator received the Champion of Freedom Award at the Coalition’s Freedom Gala, which he attended on Saturday, Oct. 29.

“Thank you, Christian Family Coalition FL!” Rubio posted on Facebook after receiving the award. “It’s an honor to receive the Champion of Freedom award.”

The organization also expressed thanks for Rubio accepting the honor in person. Rubio gave a keynote speech.

“Thank you, Marco Rubio for being with us tonight. We are standing with you and thank you for serving the great state of Florida,” read a Facebook post from the Coalition.

The Florida organization was founded to advocate for religious liberty and “introduce pro-family legislation at the state and local levels of government.” The organization has made endorsements for candidates primarily in South Florida counties and for statewide races.

Rubio posted photographs from the Miami gala on his social media with the caption”8 days to go.” That references the coming Nov. 8 General election, where Rubio faces a challenge from Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat.

The organization touts its successes against “homosexual-backed candidates,” and said 81% of the candidates it endorsed in the August primary won election.

The Coalition also honored other state and federal candidates at its gala, including U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar. Like Rubio, she’s in a closely watched race nationally. She faces Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo, who is challenging her for her U.S. House seat representing Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

Additionally, state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez and state Reps. James Bush III, Tom Fabrizio, Juan Fernandez-Barquin and Alex Rizo all received Friend of the Family Awards.

All those legislators honored were Republicans with the exception of Bush, a Democrat who frequently votes with Republicans on social issues. He lost his Democratic primary in August to Ashley Gantt.