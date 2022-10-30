Charlie Crist’s ‘Votercade for Democracy’ aims to drive Hispanic voters to polls

The drive for the heart and soul of the Hispanic community spawned numerous lines of vehicles forming Charlie Crist’s “Votercade for Democracy” on Saturday that will soon be repeated, the Democrat’s campaign for Governor announced Sunday.

The “Caravana Tour” is aimed at moving Hispanic voters to the polls. It taps into a tradition seen in Puerto Rico. On Puerto Rico’s Election Day, an island-wide day off, streams of friends and neighbors band together in caravans to make voting less like a civic duty and more like a party — a social incentive to vote.

Crist is going to need voters to pile in for him, if current polls are any indication. Most of them show him losing to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis by double digits when the votes are finally counted on Nov. 8.

The campaign Sunday reported nearly 100 vehicles were part of a chain of cars in Kissimmee that included Karla Hernández, the Democrats’ nominee for Lieutenant Governor, Central Florida’s Democratic U.S. Rep. Darren Soto and Puerto Rico’s Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.

The campaign also sent out photos of cars decorated with Crist campaign gear in Tampa from Saturday. And, in Miramar, Crist’s tour bus led cars to the early voting site there.

They are calling it the “Votercade for Democracy” Caravana GOTV Tour and it’s going to be winding its way through the state Saturday as Election Day ticks closer, according to a Crist campaign news release.

The state has more Hispanic voters than ever before — forming a majority of voters in Miami-Dade County, for one. Statewide, they comprise 17% of the registered voters in 2020, the Pew Research Center found. The center also found that Hispanic voters grew faster than any other group since the last Midterms.

Hispanics are not known to vote as a monolith, however. Cuban Americans in Miami, for example, famously lean Republican, seeing Democrats as too much like the regime they escaped. But Democrats see an opportunity along the Interstate 4 corridor that was heavily settled by Puerto Ricans escaping Hurricane Maria’s devastation.

Crist’s campaign has an effort called “Unidos Con Crist” (“United With Crist” in English) that aims to show each nationality in Latin America and the Caribbean how Crist’s platform jibes with the issues they care about.