Rick Scott says it’s Ron DeSantis’ ‘choice’ not to rally with Donald Trump

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott did not take the bait when asked about the chilly dynamic between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.

Asked if DeSantis should appear at a rally Trump is holding next weekend in South Florida to support Marco Rubio, Scott offered a cool response.

“That’s a choice everybody makes,” Scott said. “I know (former) President Trump is trying to make sure we get a majority back in the Senate.”

Scott continued to veer away from the premise of the question, until CNN host Dana Bash offered a follow-up, asking if Scott was “OK” with DeSantis’ absence.

“Oh yeah. It’s a choice he makes. Absolutely,” Scott said, referring to DeSantis as “he.”

The cryptic response adds another layer to the story of the rally announced last week by Trump for “endorsed candidate” Rubio.

The former President announced that he will rally with Rubio at the the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center, an event in “support of endorsed candidate and special guest Senator Marco Rubio in Florida, where his 2022 endorsement record is currently undefeated, 19-0.”

“President Trump delivered a historic red wave for Florida in the 2018 midterms with his slate of endorsed candidates up and down the ballot and molded the Sunshine State into the MAGA stronghold it is today. Thanks to President Trump, Florida is no longer a purple state; it’s an America First Red State,” Trump’s press release added.

The Trump team press release alluded to the former President’s 2018 endorsements, and Ron DeSantis was the most significant (and seemingly regretted) of those bygone attaboys. Trump has for years claimed he made DeSantis, and that the Governor was not sufficiently grateful.

The DeSantis-Trump dynamic isn’t the only frayed one in Florida politics, meanwhile. Scott and DeSantis also have a chilly dynamic. They did not appear in the same segments during a recent Hannity “town hall” featuring both candidates, and Scott complained that DeSantis never got back to him after Hurricane Ian.