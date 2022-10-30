October 30, 2022
Lewis, Longman & Walker moves to Highpoint Center in Tallahassee
Image via Google Maps.

HIGHPOINT CENTER TALLAHASSEE
'The entire firm is excited to be moving just steps away from Florida’s Capitol.'

Law and lobbying firm Lewis, Longman & Walker has moved its Tallahassee office closer to the Capitol with new digs at the Highpoint Center downtown.

“More than 25 years of solution-centered service has made Lewis, Longman & Walker a leader in Florida,” said Lori Killinger, executive shareholder and chair of LLW’s Legislative, Lobbying and Governmental Affairs practice. “The entire firm is excited to be moving just steps away from Florida’s Capitol.”

Led by Killinger and shareholder Chris Lyon with a top-notch Tallahassee team of seven other attorneys, LLW focuses on the technical and ever-changing areas of legislative and governmental, environmental and land use Law.

LLW’s governmental affairs practice represents clients before the Legislature, Governor, Cabinet, state agencies, local governments, governmental commissions, and public-private partnerships.

Members of LLW’s legal and government affairs teams are committed to seamlessly combining their substantial legal experience with decades of knowledge of the legislative and regulatory processes.

LLW is a full-service law firm with practices in environmental law, land use and real estate law, government law, government affairs and lobbying, administrative and appellate litigation and Native American law. With 35 attorneys statewide, LLW is a Top Ranked Law Firm by Martindale-Hubbell.

LLW is also one of only four law firms in Florida to receive the top-tier Band 1 ranking in environmental law by Chambers and Partners. Its environmental law practice assists clients in a variety of matters involving the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Marine Fisheries Service, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Florida’s Water Management Districts and other federal, state and local regulatory agencies.

In addition to Tallahassee, LLW has offices in Jacksonville, St. Petersburg, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

