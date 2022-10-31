President Joe Biden, First Lady to host trick-or-treaters at the White House

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host trick-or-treaters at the White House this Monday in celebration of Halloween.

The invited trick-or-treaters are local children of firefighters, nurses, police officers and members of the National Guard. Children will get the chance to walk through the “President and First Lady’s Neighborhood” up to the South Portico of the White House, where they will receive treats from the President and First Lady, and other White House “neighbors”, including representatives from the Department of Education, Department of Transportation, NASA, United States Secret Service, Peace Corps, White House Fire Brigade, White House staff and White House Military Office.

The return of this Halloween tradition at the White House comes after a break from last year. In 2021, the Bidens were in Europe during Halloween and were unable be at the White House to help hand out candy and other treats.

Instead, the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the White House was lit up in orange light to celebrate the spooky holiday. That was the Bidens’ first Halloween at the White House.