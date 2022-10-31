Trailing in polls, Val Demings still has more campaign money to spend than Marco Rubio

Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings may still trail Sen. Marco Rubio in the polls, but she enters the final stretch of the campaign with more money to spend in the dash to Nov. 8.

Through Oct. 19, Demings held $4,920,051 in cash on hand. That was after raising more than $73 million in total in her bid to unseat the two-term incumbent.

Rubio, meanwhile, put together a little under $47 million over the course of the campaign. Through the last reporting period, the Miami Republican had $4,101,669 left in the bank.

That said, most political observers still consider Rubio the favorite headed toward Election Day. The RealClearPolitics polling index finds Rubio ahead by eight percentage points on average. And the last two public polls, from Data for Progress and the University of North Florida, both found his polling above 50% despite spending most of the election cycle in polls winning but short of majority support.

Of note, UNF is the only pollster still in the index to have ever found Demings in the lead. The Jacksonville university found her four points up in early August, but pollsters there now see Rubio winning the race by double digits.

It’s not for lack of spending on Demings’ part. Her campaign has reported $65,264,299 in expenditures through the last reporting period. The vast majority of her money has gone toward media buys and production. She’s also given plenty to the Democratic Executive Committee of Florida, more than $1 million in a couple major payments on in late August and early September.

She’s also seen outside help, with PACs spending $485,481 supporting her Senate candidacy, most of that courtesy the SEIU public employee union, which dropped $358,967 on her behalf. Another $392,858 was spent by groups opposing Rubio, including by Unidos US Action, Retire Him and MoveOn.

But then other committees spend $1,918,396 opposing Demings candidacy, primarily the Florida First Project, which dumped $1,866,571 slamming the Democrat. Additionally, $1,445,891 was spent by PACs backing Rubio, with the Florida First Project again leading the way with $822,560 in positive marketing.

On his own, the incumbent pulled in $43,825,801 in total contributions over the course of the race. He spent almost all of that, $42,653,201, on operating expenditures for the race, well before the final run of the race. He has bought millions in media buys and on digital efforts.