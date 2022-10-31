October 31, 2022
Parking lot shootout in Tallahassee leaves 1 dead, 8 wounded
Police tape off a crime scene at West Pensacola Street and Ausley Road. Image via Tallahassee Police Department.

Associated Press

A suspect was shot by police and taken into custody.

A shootout in Florida’s capital city in which “dozens and dozens of shots were fired” left one dead and eight wounded, and police shot one of three suspects who were later detained, authorities said.

Tallahassee police officers responding to reports of the shootout in the parking lots of a liquor store and restaurant Saturday night saw a man fire into a crowd and then run toward a fast-food restaurant. They followed him and eventually shot him at least three times, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said at a Sunday morning news conference. The suspect was not seriously wounded and was taken into custody, Revell said.

“These officers ran toward this amazing amount of gunfire as it was occurring,” Revell said. “They were rendering aid in the parking lot as it was occurring. There were dozens and dozens of shots that rang out.”

Police had extra patrols out Saturday night because of large crowds in town for Florida A&M University’s homecoming and a Florida State home football game.

Authorities are still investigating what led to the shootout.

