James Clyburn to stump in Orlando with Maxwell Alejandro Frost

House Majority Whip James Clyburn will stump in Orlando with Congressional candidate Maxwell Alejandro Front and civil rights leaders.

The No. 3 Democrat in the House, Clyburn comes to Central Florida as his caucus looks to protect its majority in Congress.

Clyburn attended a fundraiser in Orlando on Sunday evening. He will notably hold an event at 9 a.m. on Monday morning outside a west Orlando early voting site, the Washington Park Branch Library on Raleigh Street.

Frost, a 25-year-old Orlando Democrat, surprised many established leaders and defeated two former members of Congress and a local state Senator in August to win the Democratic nomination. On Nov. 8, the gun safety activist faces Republican Calvin Wimbish in the General Election.

Running to succeed U.S. Rep. Val Demings, the Democratic nominee challenging U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s re-election, Frost looks toward the General Election as a heavy favorite. About 65.11% of voters in Florida’s 10th Congressional District voted for Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, and just 33.45% backed Republican Donald Trump instead.

But Clyburn is expected to remind voters of larger stakes. Any chance Demings has of beating Rubio depends on high turnout even in Democratic parts of the state. The new congressional map signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who also stands for re-election Tuesday, also created controversy for adding four Republican-leading congressional districts in Florida. Democrats today hold just an eight-seat majority in the House.

Besides Frost and Clyburn, Orlando City Commissioner Bakari Burns is also expected to speak at the event. So is Tiffany Hughes, the Democratic nominee in the battleground state House District 39 race.

Additionally, civil rights advocates billed to speak include: Jasmine Burney-Clark, founder of Equal Ground; Tim Ayers, Orange County Black Caucus president; and Bishop Derrick McCrae, an Orlando religious leader who has spoken out against Florida voter suppression efforts.

The event begins at 9 a.m.