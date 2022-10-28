Cape Coral refuses to be charmed, lands among Top 10 worst cities for witches

Cape Coral refuses to be charmed — at least according to a new report ranking the country’s best and worst cities for witches.

The list, put out by Lawn Love, compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on access to covens, tarot readers and astrology classes. Researchers also examined the number of natural healers, herbalists and metaphysical supply stores, among 18 total metrics.

Maybe it’s no surprise that Floridians prefer to stay under the sun rather than basking in the moonlight.

Cape Coral ranked right at No. 10 among the worst cities for witches, joined by fellow Florida town Miramar, which came in at No. 8. No cities in the Sunshine State ranked among the Top 10 witch-friendliest metros.

So, where are all these witches? New York City hit the No. 1 spot in each category of the ranking, having the most witch, Wiccan, pagan and magick groups and tarot readers.

One Florida city did get a special mention, though.

Cassadaga was noted at the bottom of the report, known as the “Psychic Capital of the World.” The small community just 30 minutes north of Orlando is home to a large community of spiritualists and mediums, the report stated.

Maybe that’s why Orlando was the highest-ranking Florida city, coming in at No. 18 on the list.

Despite Florida’s lack of witch sources, a recent report from Lombardo Living found that the state’s most popular Halloween decoration is, in fact, witches. Florida joins less than 10 other states charmed by the witch, which ranked as the fifth most popular decoration across the U.S.