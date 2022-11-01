Rick Scott claims Joe Biden has tax problems in new ad

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is welcoming President Joe Biden to the state with a fallacy-filled ad calling him a “tax cheat” who “ripped off Medicare.”

Biden is in Miami Gardens Tuesday stumping for Charlie Crist and Val Demings, a place where he theoretically could see the spot running in South Florida.

The 30-second ad features first person narration from Scott, wearing his trademark Navy cap and a plaid shirt as he blasts the President for what he deems questionable ethics in a harangue that raises questions of its own.

“What you don’t know is that Joe Biden also cheated on his taxes,” Scott claims, reviving an old Republican complaint about Biden routing income through S corporations to limit his personal tax exposure. Scott would go on to describe Biden’s tax strategy as “improperly closing a loophole.”

“Joe Biden and Washington Democrats just cut $280 billion from Medicare, taking money from Florida seniors,” claimed Scott, repeating a documented falsehood about a Democratic vote that did not cut benefits but allowed for negotiation with pharmaceutical companies.

“What’s worse, Joe Biden cheated on his own taxes, taking even more money from seniors who rely on Medicare and other important entitlement programs. Joe Biden is a hypocrite and a tax cheat who is unequipped for the job and should resign,” Scott contended.

This ad is the latest salvo in an ongoing war between Scott and Biden. Biden has blasted Scott for his “12-point plan to Rescue America,” which advocated for periodic “review” of entitlement programs. Biden has seized on that recommendation to claim Scott wants to take away Medicare and Social Security, a claim Scott denies.

There are ironies in Scott making an ad blasting a Biden financial decision that may seem esoteric for most. Currently the richest man in the Senate, Scott’s “blind trust” was a matter of intense speculation when Scott was Governor. Disclosure of what was in it in 2018 left many questions unanswered.

Likewise, Scott’s tenure as head of Columbia/HCA, which led to a $1.7 billion fine for the company overcharging Medicare, adds another layer of irony to his message here.

With Biden widely-expected to target Scott during his remarks in South Florida, however, it’s clear this ad was an intended prebuttal to the President’s attacks.