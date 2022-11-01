November 1, 2022
Marco Rubio claims Luke Bryan appearance with Ron DeSantis not a ‘political position’

A.G. GancarskiNovember 1, 20224min4

Rubio, Marco - 3
'They don't want Republicans to have anybody on their side.'

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is defending country singer Luke Bryan after Bryan invited Gov. Ron DeSantis onto stage at a Jacksonville concert Friday night, in the context of Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

During a Fox News hit, Rubio said the move was not a political act.

“I don’t think Luke Bryan was taking a political position. He was in Florida. They just had a storm. The Governor’s in charge of raising that private money to help people who have been damaged by the storm, and he brings him on stage to talk about that,” Rubio said.

“I’m glad he’s ignoring all the noise around him. It’s just a bunch of left-wing loons who are going to criticize you every time you say anything nice or do anything nice around a Republican,” Rubio added. “They want the total destruction, leftists do, of anything that’s Republican.”

The Senator offered more of this ideological critique regarding Bryan bashers during the Tuesday afternoon appearance.

“He got dragged on social media by a bunch of leftists and liberals who don’t like DeSantis and don’t like Republicans. On the other hand, it’s OK to invite whatever Democrat they want on stage. Every celebrity in America for the most part is either Democrat-leaning or openly supports Democrats.”

“They just can’t tolerate any dissent,” Rubio added. “They don’t want Republicans to have anybody on their side.”

While it’s unknown if Bryan agrees with Rubio’s beliefs about Democrats, the Senator’s words do offer rhetorical cover for Bryan’s attempt to justify bringing the “polarizing” DeSantis onto stage.

“I typically don’t respond to stuff when I’m getting run down on a social platform but here’s the deal,” Bryan tweeted. “I understand Governor DeSantis is a very polarizing figure. But I grew up in a country where if a governor ask you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster you help.

“I’ve generally stayed out of politics throughout my career. I knew people would chatter about this but for me the more important piece was (if) I am going to come back there a few weeks after a large portion of people have been affected by a natural disaster in a state where people have been good to me this felt right.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

4 comments

  • Concerned American

    November 1, 2022 at 5:29 pm

    Everything Ron DeSantis does is self serving and political . It was pre planned . DeSantis doesn’t represent all Floridians

    Reply

  • Tom Legend

    November 1, 2022 at 5:36 pm

    Rubio is a rancid pot of Cuban coffee, an empty suit, and a cold drink of piss on a winters day. Vote for Val Demings.

    Reply

  • Brass Biscuit

    November 1, 2022 at 5:48 pm

    No Mr. Rubio, it is because most people aren’t favorably impressed by Mr. DeSantis’ sensational, but ultimately weak culture warring.
    You wear the victim hat well, however.

    Reply

  • Mr. Haney

    November 1, 2022 at 6:16 pm

    Rubio is a coward empty suit moron.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

