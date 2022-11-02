Charlie Crist campaign claims momentum from Joe Biden rallies, fundraiser

Polls that show Charlie Crist headed for a double-digit drubbing aside, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate’s campaign says Tuesday’s fundraiser and rally with President Joe Biden gassed up the campaign with $1 million and new momentum.

Biden touched down into South Florida Tuesday for his third Florida trip since his presidency began to drum up enthusiasm for Democrats. It came, however, after 3 million people had already cast ballots. Early voting and vote-by-mail figures Wednesday morning show Republicans with a 176,895-vote advantage, with the largest turnouts in Republican strongholds like Sumter County.

But Crist’s campaign has a poll from the Listener Group in Pensacola that shows their candidate is ahead nearly 7 points ahead of Republican Ron DeSantis. The campaign also cited the full-throated endorsements from all the state’s major newspapers, including the Miami Herald, Palm Beach Post, the Sun-Sentinel and the Tampa Bay Times.

“Floridians are giving everything they’ve got to defeat Ron DeSantis and bring decency and kindness back to the Sunshine State,” said Crist Communications Director Samantha Ramirez, in a statement released Wednesday. “Florida is ready for a governor who will protect a woman’s right to choose, make Florida affordable again, and unite our great state — and that Governor is Charlie Crist.”

In Broward County, a densely populated area where Democrats are expected to run up the score to overcome the more lightly populated upstate counties, figures show that early voting numbers are about 70,000 voters lower than they were in 2018 during the same time.

Biden was in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties to rally the faithful Tuesday, appearing with Crist.

“It’s great to be with the next Governor of Florida, Charlie Crist. It’s great to be with the next U.S. Senator from Florida, Val Demings. I know them both very well. Charlie’s a guy you know and trust,” Biden said during a 36-minute speech at a rally at Florida Memorial University, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

The White House released a transcript of Biden’s remarks at a residence in Golden Beach with some words about Crist’s opponent.

“Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate,” Biden said, the transcript shows. “This guy is not — he fits — he doesn’t fit any of the categories I’ve talked about. The way he deals, the way he denies, the way he — You know, they talk about Charlie, they talk about — you know, I always say, ‘Democracy is on the ballot.’ I literally mean it. Not hyperbole.”