Personnel note: Samantha Greer joins Corcoran Partners

Lobbying firm Corcoran Partners is adding Samantha Greer to its advocacy team.

Greer comes to the firm with experience in K-20 education, juvenile and criminal justice, insurance, and regulatory issues. She will serve as partner in the firm’s Tampa office.

“Samantha embodies everything our firm values and aims to provide to our clients. She is a respected professional who holds herself to the highest levels of integrity and excellence,” said Mike Corcoran, founding partner and CEO. ”We are beyond blessed and honored to have her joining our team. Samantha brings extensive governmental relations experience, knowledge and passion that will elevate our strategies and solutions for all those we work with.”

Greer joins the firm from the University of Florida, where she served as Director of Government Relations as the institution achieved a Top-5 ranking among public universities. She previously worked as the lead lobbyist at the Personal Insurance Federation of Florida, representing many of the state’s top auto and homeowners insurance companies.

“Samantha will be missed on our University of Florida team, but I’m very happy for her as she takes this next step in her career. Samantha is a tireless advocate and connector and her new colleagues and clients are going to benefit from the strong network of friends and supporters she has built over the years,” Mark Kaplan said about Greer, who was named one of the 40 Gators Under 40 for 2022.

Greer is a familiar face in Florida politics. She started her career campaigning and has been recognized as a ‘30 under 30 Rising Star’ by FloridaPolitics, a ‘Rising Star’ in the lobbying industry by INFLUENCE Magazine and with a 2016 Golden A.C.E. (Government Relations & Law) from the Tallahassee Network of Young Professionals.

“Having worked with Samantha as she advocated for important initiatives and appropriations, I had the opportunity to see firsthand her ability to tackle tough issues head-on, while building understanding and consensus to advance policies that benefit all Floridians,” said Senate Majority Leader Debbie Mayfield. “She has distinguished herself as a trusted leader and solutions-oriented advocate who thinks beyond what’s just in front of her and uniquely understands how all of the pieces work together. I look forward to seeing her continue to grow professionally in her new role and know that she will take on new issues with the same tenacity she has shown for the University of Florida.”

Gainesville Republican Rep. Chuck Clemons added, “As a member of the Gator Caucus, especially while serving as its chair, I got to know Samantha well. I have always appreciated her fierce, yet compassionate spirit, her ability to thoroughly understand even the most complex of issues and her determination to always find a path forward. She has been a loyal advocate for the University of Florida, helping to achieve its legislative goals year after year, and as she enters this next chapter, I have no doubt she will continue to find great success at Corcoran Partners.”

Greer graduated from UF with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science and certificates in international relations and political campaigning. She is an active member of the Junior League of Tampa, was recently recognized by the American Enterprise Institute as a Spring 2022 Leadership Network Member, and serves as a member of the South City Foundation board of directors.