UF holds Top 5 spot in U.S. News & World Report ranking

The University of Florida (UF) remains one of the best schools in the nation.

That’s according to U.S. News & World Report, which issued its public university rankings to the glee of many Florida institutions. UF last year cracked the Top 5 schools for the first time, and this year held on to its No. 5 ranking.

“This is a tribute to all those who steadily contributed to UF’s excellence in the past and sets a call to action for those who will advance our reputation in the years to come,” said UF President Kent Fuchs. “With this recognition, our ability to recruit and retain students, staff and faculty who are passionate about making a difference in the world will continue to increase. Our momentum is accelerating.”

The ascension marks upward movement of nine slots since 2017.

In addition to ranking in the top echelon of public schools, UF comes in at No. 29 on U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of all colleges and national universities.

“The school has well-regarded graduate programs through the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering, Warrington College of Business, Levin College of Law and the College of Medicine,” a write-up in the publication explains.

“The university is also integrated with retirement community Oak Hammock, where students can work, complete internships and find mentors. Famous graduates of the University of Florida include home repair television sensation Bob Vila, Heisman Trophy winner Steve Spurrier and former U.S. Sens. Bob Graham and Connie Mack.”

And in January, U.S. News & World Report also recognized UF as the top producer of online bachelor’s degrees in the nation.

The university noted this year marks the first it has reached $1 billion in annual research spending, one of only 15 public research universities to do so. The school has also added 600 full-time faculty in the last three years, moving the student-to-faculty ratio to 17-to-1.

“At the end of the day, our university’s reputation comes down not to what is happening around us, but what we do — our outstanding teaching and research,” said Amanda J. Phalin, Faculty Senate Chair.

“In the midst of turbulence external and internal, we kept going, strong. We educated our students, made amazing new discoveries, created unforgettable art, provided health care to our community and more. This ranking is a testament to the skills and passion, individually and collectively, of us, the UF faculty.”