September 12, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

UF holds Top 5 spot in U.S. News & World Report ranking
Welcome to the Top 5, Gators!

Jacob OglesSeptember 12, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSW Florida

Lee County GOP to consider branding WHO as terrorists and barring IRS and FBI agents

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.12.22

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Voter registrations show 23 House Districts should be in play

Gainesville, FL, USA - May 11, 2016: An entrance to the Universi
The recognition comes amid record investment in research.

The University of Florida (UF) remains one of the best schools in the nation.

That’s according to U.S. News & World Report, which issued its public university rankings to the glee of many Florida institutions. UF last year cracked the Top 5 schools for the first time, and this year held on to its No. 5 ranking.

“This is a tribute to all those who steadily contributed to UF’s excellence in the past and sets a call to action for those who will advance our reputation in the years to come,” said UF President Kent Fuchs. “With this recognition, our ability to recruit and retain students, staff and faculty who are passionate about making a difference in the world will continue to increase. Our momentum is accelerating.”

The ascension marks upward movement of nine slots since 2017.

In addition to ranking in the top echelon of public schools, UF comes in at No. 29 on U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of all colleges and national universities.

“The school has well-regarded graduate programs through the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering, Warrington College of Business, Levin College of Law and the College of Medicine,” a write-up in the publication explains.

“The university is also integrated with retirement community Oak Hammock, where students can work, complete internships and find mentors. Famous graduates of the University of Florida include home repair television sensation Bob Vila, Heisman Trophy winner Steve Spurrier and former U.S. Sens. Bob Graham and Connie Mack.”

And in January, U.S. News & World Report also recognized UF as the top producer of online bachelor’s degrees in the nation.

The university noted this year marks the first it has reached $1 billion in annual research spending, one of only 15 public research universities to do so. The school has also added 600 full-time faculty in the last three years, moving the student-to-faculty ratio to 17-to-1.

“At the end of the day, our university’s reputation comes down not to what is happening around us, but what we do — our outstanding teaching and research,” said Amanda J. Phalin, Faculty Senate Chair.

“In the midst of turbulence external and internal, we kept going, strong. We educated our students, made amazing new discoveries, created unforgettable art, provided health care to our community and more. This ranking is a testament to the skills and passion, individually and collectively, of us, the UF faculty.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.12.22

nextSam Garrison holds significant fundraising advantage over Democratic opponent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories