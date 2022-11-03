Personnel note: The Southern Group adds Oneca Lowery to Miami team

The Southern Group is expanding its Miami-based team with the addition of local government and legislative expert Oneca Lowery.

Lowery, a fixture in South Florida politics, worked as Chief of Staff to former Senate Minority Leader Oscar Braynon II. Her policy experience includes land use and development, economic development and infrastructure, as well as legislative policymaking and appropriations.

“Oneca is a uniquely talented person who thoroughly understands Florida’s government machinery at both the local and state levels,” said firm founder and chairman Paul Bradshaw. “For years she has counseled some of Florida’s most powerful political players over the course of her career, and she’s cultivated relationships across the political spectrum. I am confident our clients are going to benefit from this stellar addition to The Southern Group team.”

Over the course of her career, Lowery has served in multiple government administrations including Miami Dade County and the City of Miami Gardens, where she was instrumental in establishing the city’s comprehensive plan and building out its planning and zoning departments.

As a legislative staffer, she successfully ushered dozens of bills and major funding initiatives across the finish line. She also served as liaison to Florida’s Black Caucus and many other interest groups across the state.

In her new role, Lowery will harness her passion for community engagement and her knowledge of state and local government to the benefit of The Southern Group’s clients across South Florida.

Lowery, a Miami native, graduated from Florida International University with a bachelor’s degree in public administration. She currently lives in Miami Gardens with her daughter.

The Southern Group ranks among Florida’s top lobbying firms in terms of size and revenue. Lowery the firm’s second major hire in as many weeks, having previously announced the addition of veteran campaign strategist Heidi Richards, who was brought aboard to lead the firm’s new Broward office.