Simply Healthcare: Going mobile for rural communities in Ian’s wake

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, resources flooded to Southwest Florida. The state, the federal government, corporations and nonprofits arrived with essentials and support. Many residents of the coastal communities lost everything and were forced to rely on others for food and shelter.

Rural communities further away from the coast suffered greatly, too, and Simply Healthcare is on a mission to ensure these Florida families get the resources they need. In partnership with local churches, state leaders and local officials, Simply set out on a tour of the region to deliver supplies and offer mental health support.

“Often times when a hurricane comes through, small towns like Arcadia feel forgotten as most of the relief and resources are poured into the surrounding big cities. That wasn’t the case after Hurricane Ian, thanks to Simply Healthcare,” said Glen Gordon, member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Arcadia. “Simply was the first and only organization to come in and meet the needs of the residents of Arcadia. The fact that Simply drove into our community to deliver care is incredible and allowed people without any transportation to access critical care and resources. Arcadia is grateful for the ways Simply stepped in to meet our needs.”

Simply’s mobile support unit made three stops over four days, spanning from Port Charlotte to Wauchula to Englewood to Arcadia. At each stop, resources were made available to anyone in need. Simply distributed thousands of hot meals, hundreds of dental kits, first aid kits, diapers and cleaning supplies during the tour.

“Hurricane Ian disrupted the lives of many Floridians, leaving families without basic resources, access to care or the ability to cook a hot meal,” said Holly Prince, President of Simply. “That’s why Simply sprang into action to provide support to critical healthcare providers and resources into impacted communities. We believe Floridians deserve the support and resources necessary to care for their health and well-being properly.”

Not only could communities receive essentials, but they also had access to wellness checks and mental health support. Simply’s Medical Directors performed general health assessments. Those in need of mental health support received services in a private setting through Beacon’s Mobile Clinic, a part of Simply’s Elevance network in Florida.

Rep. Melony Bell helped guide Simply to the areas in need and visited the unit during a stop in their community.

“It was a privilege to work with Simply Healthcare to coordinate community relief events focused on providing essential resources to rural areas impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said Rep. Bell. “In a time of need for so many, Simply stepped up to ensure Florida families had access to wellness checks, hygiene kits, diapers, hot meals, dental kits, mental health support and more.”

Simply’s tour delivered more than supplies and care. It had a meaningful impact on the community.

“In addition to the supplies and services Simply Healthcare poured into the community during the Simply Mobile Support Village event, the atmosphere of love and kindness that Simply created during the event was incredible,” said Matthew Redmond, Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Arcadia. “At the event, Simply provided hot meals to more than 500 people, some of whom are still without electricity after Hurricane Ian and haven’t been able to prepare a hot meal in several weeks. This event improved the lives of so many in our community who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian. Simply didn’t just meet one need, they cared for the whole person.”

The tour is just the latest effort by Simply to support Florida’s response to and recovery from Hurricane Ian. Simply has also partnered with Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, the Florida Department of Health (DOH), the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) and the Department of Management Services (DMS) to host a donation drive to benefit moms and babies impacted by Hurricane Ian, which collected nearly 20,000 items.