Marco Rubio steers clear of ‘political drama’ between Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis

Marco Rubio is rallying with both Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump during the closing stretch of the presidential campaign. And he’s not picking a favorite between the two.

In a Thursday interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, Rubio downplayed the balancing act between the two seemingly adversarial Republicans, in questions about his rally Sunday with Trump in South Florida, an event DeSantis will not attend.

“It’s not about Switzerland,” Rubio said. “I think that’s just sort of political drama that I understand people who cover politics have to talk about.”

Rubio downplayed the potential of a 2024 Primary clash between Trump and DeSantis, suggesting it could work out organically.

“Those things have a way of taking care of themselves. Having run for President, having gone through all that before, who knows what the world’s going to look like in two years? Who knows what it’s going to look like in two months?”

Rubio also lauded Trump as singularly able to fire up the GOP base.

“I think they’ve done pretty good at putting on these rallies. He’s also a voter in Florida, so I have to secure those two votes over there in Mar-a-Lago.”

“Look, he’s the most popular, well-known Republican in America. I know no one who fires up our voters more to come out than he does,” Rubio added.

Trump and Rubio will rally Sunday at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center. Many other Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and Senate President Wilton Simpson, will speak at the event in support.

“President Trump delivered a historic red wave for Florida in the 2018 midterms with his slate of endorsed candidates up and down the ballot and molded the Sunshine State into the MAGA stronghold it is today. Thanks to President Trump, Florida is no longer a purple state; it’s an America First Red State,” Trump’s press release contended.

The Trump-DeSantis rift is well documented, of course. But Rubio proves that it is possible to play both sides of the fence under certain circumstances.