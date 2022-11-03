Last Call for 11.3.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Former President Donald Trump is out with the lineup of speakers for his Get Out the Vote rally in Miami for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

It’s a bit of a test for which wagons candidates and officials are hitching their wagons in the horse race between Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis for the soul of the Republican Party. DeSantis, who obviously is up for re-election as well, reportedly did not know of Trump’s rally until the news went public and will be on his own campaign tour.

Perhaps the most notable speaker set to join Trump is Senate President Wilton Simpson. While Simpson and DeSantis have helped shape Florida together the last two years, Trump has long endorsed him in his bid for Agriculture Commissioner. Assuming Simpson wins, he will sit alongside DeSantis for every — what we’ll call quarterly — Cabinet Meeting.

The other Republican Cabinet members, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, are listed as special guests on DeSantis’ tour. Simpson is too, which could make for an awkward goodbye when it’s time for Simpson to split for Miami.

The other speakers at Trump’s rally will be U.S. Sen. Rick Scott; U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan, Kat Cammack, Mario Diaz-Balart, Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Carlos Gimenez and Michael Waltz; congressional candidates Cory Mills and Anna Paulina Luna; Hialeah Mayor Steve Bovo; and Florida GOP Chairman Joe Gruters.

___

While everyone in the Capitol will likely have their eyes on the next day’s election, the Department of Law Enforcement is begging for some media coverage scraps on Monday to introduce the public to its newest police dog, Hunter.

Hunter is an explosives detective K-9 certified to detect numerous explosive compounds. Hunter and his handler, Capitol Police Officer Getavius Zachary, conduct vehicle checks at the Capitol and check packages being brought into the Capitol Complex to help keep officials, state employees and visitors safe.

The pair participate in the North Florida Domestic Security Task Force along with other Capitol Police K-9 Teams and assist federal, state and local agencies when requested.

Zachary and Hunter will hold a media availability and demonstration in the Capitol Courtyard at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Evening Reads

—“Ron DeSantis sees Joe Biden, Democrats as the real ‘threats to democracy’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Florida medical board is full of DeSantis donors. They vote on transgender care Friday.” via Sam Ogozalek of the Tampa Bay Times

—“Barack Obama heckled in Phoenix, slams toxic politics: ‘Everybody’s yelling’” via Adela Suliman, Yvonne Wingett Sanchez and Isaac Stanley-Becker of The Washington Post

—“Donald Trump hasn’t announced a 2024 bid. But he’s acting like he’s running.” via Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey and Michael Scherer

—“Why Democrats are losing Hispanic voters” via Tim Alberta of The Atlantic

—“Commission tables request for card room employees to play poker where they work” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics

—“A cult thrived along a Florida river. Did their settlement survive Hurricane Ian?” via Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald

—“Disney union advocates for $18 minimum wage to lift workers from poverty” via Gabrielle Russon for Florida Politics

—“Jacksonville’s ‘remedy’ redistricting map is ready for full City Council vote” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“An energized Florida GOP looks to topple two Tallahassee titans, Al Lawson and Loranne Ausley” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat

—“Thousands sign petition challenging Tampa school district’s sex-ed curriculum” via Zac Howard and Jonas Vesterberg of The Florida Standard

—“Ocoee Remembers: City hosts observance of Election Day massacre” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel

Quote of the Day

“Thanks to President Trump, Florida is no longer a purple state; it’s an America First Red State.”

— Former President Donald Trump’s team introducing the speakers for his Florida rally.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights