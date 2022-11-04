Friends of Audrey Henson committee pays $16K to Audrey Henson

A political committee controlled by Republican House candidate Audrey Henson has reported one expenditure so far this month. Friends of Audrey Henson wrote a $16,000 check — to Henson.

The political committee wrote a check on Nov. 2 to Henson for the identified purpose of reimbursing the candidate for political consulting.

It’s not the first reimbursement check the PC wrote to Henson, who remains the committee’s Chair. Since July, the political entity has paid a little more than $32,932 to the candidate. But most of those costs were reimbursements for hard costs, including for lodging, mileage, storage rentals and event supplies.

For the most recent check, which represents nearly half of all reimbursements made to the candidate over the course of the race, the identified purpose implies the funding goes to a consulting service provided by Henson.

Henson is running in state House District 60 against Democrat Lindsay Cross. The Pinellas County race offers a chance to Republicans to flip a district analogous to one represented now by Democrat Ben Diamond. Republicans have supported Henson as they attempt to win a supermajority in the chamber.

Under the new lines approved as part of a once-a-decade redistricting process, about 55% of voters in HD 60 voted for Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election and 43.5% supported Republican Donald Trump.

Henson previously founded College to Congress, but parted ways with the organization during a since aborted run for Congress. She split with the organization at the same time she posted a tweet attacking media coverage and supporting Kyle Rittenhouse when he was acquitted of murder.

She has worked in politics before, serving as a deputy campaign manager for Claudia Tenney’s successful campaign in New York’s 22nd Congressional District in 2016, according to Henson’s LinkedIn page.

Her PC, over the course of the campaign, has paid a different political consulting firm, the Areca Group, for most of Henson’s state House campaign work. The PC sent about $32,500 to the St. Petersburg firm between July and October, with a $5,000 check paid out by the committee as recently as Oct. 25.

But the money paid to that firm over the entire race is less than reimbursements the committee paid directly to Henson.

Henson’s candidate account has also paid out a number of reimbursements to Henson, totaling just over $25,713. All of those have gone to hard costs like phone bills, campaign T-shirts, supplies and food for events.

Her campaign account has paid campaign consulting from SimWins in Tampa, where a reported $21,681 was spent over the course of the race. Henson’s candidate account also gave $6,500 to Areca.