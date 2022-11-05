Jared Moskowitz dominates in fundraising, endorsements for race to represent South Florida in Congress

Democrat Jared Moskowitz appears poised to pack his bags for Congress and succeed Democratic U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch in representing South Florida in Washington.

Not only does Moskowitz’s election to the seat for Florida’s 23rd Congressional District have the full-throated endorsement of both the Sun-Sentinel and the Palm Beach Post, his 16 years of public service have made him well-known to many and he’s outraised his Republican challenger 10-to-1.

Added to all that, CD 23 — which extends from Boca Raton to Fort Lauderdale, straddling Broward and Palm Beach counties — is in the habit of electing Democrats. President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump among the district’s voters by 13 percentage points, according to Matt Isbell, an elections data analyst with MCI Maps.

The latest Federal Election Commission report shows that Moskowitz passed the $1 million mark for outside money raised during the quarter that ended Sept. 30. That’s in contrast to his Republican rival, Joe Budd, a Boca Raton financial planner, who just passed the $100,000 threshold in outside money.

Two no-party candidates, former CIA agent and military veteran Mark Napier and businesswoman Christine Scott, are also in the race for this open congressional seat. But they’ve raised a negligible amount of money.

Budd was the Republican nominee to take on Deutch in 2010, which he lost, and now he’s hoping that Biden’s unpopularity will be enough to flip this Democratic stronghold to the Republican side. He blames current economic woes on Democrats’ “absence of any good business sense and punitive measures against corporate America” along with the lack of new oil and gas drilling leases.

Moskowitz, meanwhile, says his chief concern is preserving democracy. He wants to make Election Day a national holiday and apply national standards to certify elections to stop state Republicans from invalidating them, according to his website.

Moskowitz, an alum of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was elected to the Parkland City Commission while he was in law school, at age 25. Later, he represented northwest Broward County in Tallahassee when his alma mater became the site of the state’s worst school shooting, leaving 17 dead.

His speech for passing gun control measures is widely credited for putting Florida ahead of most states in stopping those younger than 21 from buying weapons. Putting those measures in place throughout the whole country is one of his congressional priorities.

Moskowitz has endured criticism from the more progressive parts of his party for working with Gov. Ron DeSantis. He received national attention after DeSantis appointed him to be the state’s Director of Emergency Management. Moskowitz earned the nickname “Master of Disaster” for crafting the state’s response to a lineup of hurricanes and then the state’s rollout for vaccine distribution in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Moskowitz, now serving on the Broward County Commission after DeSantis appointed him to fill an unexpired term there, has declined to debate with Budd, saying he did not want to allow Budd a platform to advance his “inflammatory rhetoric and dangerous disinformation.” Budd, however, says he does not deny Biden is the duly elected President of the United States.

If Budd doesn’t deny Biden’s election, he certainly is in a club with those who do.

In the last stretch of the campaign, it was announced Budd would be stepping down as president from the organization he founded, Club 45 USA, an organization “formed to support the agenda of our 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump.”

Twelve days after a forum during which Budd told reporters that Biden is the duly elected President, Larry Snowden was announced as the new president of Club 45 USA. His ascension was announced in a memo in which Snowden stated, “Unequivocally, we agree with President Trump that he truly won the 2020 election and that there is no doubt whatsoever that the election was stolen from him and his supporters!”

Budd said he is currently the vice president of the club. But another candidate in the race says that Budd was “removed” from leadership roles at the club.

“Joe Budd is not an America First candidate,” wrote Scott, one of the two no-party candidates for the seat, in an email. The phrase is used liberally throughout Budd’s campaign website. “He uses that label hoping he will get the ‘America First’ crowd to vote for him, yet he doesn’t even believe there is election fraud. Seriously!”

Budd’s website lists endorsers such as Tom Sheehan, president of the Sheehan Companies; the Broward County police union; Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow Pollack, who died in the MSD shooting; and Mary Drabik, president of the South Florida Bible College in Deerfield Beach.

Moskowitz’s list of endorsers, meanwhile, reflects his experience working at several levels of state and local government along with his opportunity to rub shoulders with Democratic Party stars at the national level. His father was a fundraiser who hosted events at his Parkland home for President Joe Biden (then Vice President), former Democratic U.S. Sen. Evan Bayh, former U.S. Sen. Joe Liberman and former Florida Education Commissioner Betty Castor.

Moskowitz has the support of more high-profile Democrats, such as former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, the fifth-highest ranking Democrat in the House; and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse. That’s in addition to a raft of state lawmakers, local elected leaders and groups advocating for tightening gun control laws.