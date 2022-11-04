Ron DeSantis campaign announces team has knocked on 2 million doors

They’ve gone knocking to get Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis re-elected, and he’s going into Election Day with the force of two million doors knocked upon, Team DeSantis announced Friday.

The campaign reached the milestone one week before the election, according to a news release about the “unprecedented voter contact” from the campaign. It indicates Florida Republicans are doubling down on the ground game largely credited with propelling them past Democrats in 2020, as Democrats largely avoided person-to-person voter contact during the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news release predicts a “resounding victory,” on Nov. 8.

The door-to-door effort is spreading the word about how the Governor’s “Freedom Agenda” is keeping Florida free, the news release says. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, meanwhile, is running against rolling back abortion rights and reining in costs like property insurance.

“We are seeing such overwhelming enthusiasm because of the policy accomplishments we’ve been able to deliver for the people of Florida,” the Governor said in the press release, listing tax relief, parental rights and environmental conservation among the accomplishments canvassers are jawing up.

First Lady Casey DeSantis’ voter outreach effort, “Mamas for DeSantis,” also announced it has “mobilized” more than a million mothers who will be charging to the polls to re-elect DeSantis, Friday’s news release said. The effort began in June.

“Today’s historic announcement is further proof that Florida is fired up and ready to work hard to re-elect our Governor,” the First Lady said, according to the news release.

The effort has made “tangible outreach” to new mothers and moms across the political spectrum.

“Our incredible volunteers and supporters have powered the largest movement of parents in Florida history to re-elect Governor DeSantis,” said the First Lady, the mother of three young children.

The early voting results seem to show enthusiasm is on the Republicans’ side. Combined vote-by-mail and early voting numbers show more than a quarter million more Republicans have voted than Democrats, according to totals reported Friday morning. Polls show that the Governor could win re-election by double digits over Crist on Nov. 8.