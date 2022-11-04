November 4, 2022
Val Demings endorses Maxwell Alejandro Frost in CD 10

Jacob OglesNovember 4, 20224min1

Demings Frost
The outgoing Congresswoman and Senate candidate never weighed in on the Primary.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings has her eyes on a Senate seat. But the Congresswoman made clear she wants a Democrat succeeding her in the House. Days out from the General Election, the Orlando Democrat endorsed Maxwell Alejandro Frost in Florida’s 10th Congressional District.

“I’m proud to support Maxwell Alejandro Frost for Congress, because he’s going to continue to fight to end gun violence, take on our housing crisis, bring down rising costs, and continue to be the bold leader Central Florida needs in D.C.,” Demings said.

“As a Black Latino he understands the diversity of the district and will fight for an economy that works for everyone. I shared the stage with him in 2018 at the Orlando March for Our Lives event when young people demanded our leaders take action on saving lives and now Maxwell is one of those leaders who will fight for that change in Congress.”

Frost’s campaign announced the support of Demings, along with endorsements from Orange County Major Jerry Demings, the Congresswoman’s husband, and from Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, as well as U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, a close Demings ally representing Florida’s 9th Congressional District.

“These leaders’ have fought for decades to make Central Florida safer to live, better to raise a family, and where people of all backgrounds are welcome,” Frost said.

“It’s an honor to have their support, and I’m going to follow their lead and work day and night to serve Florida’s 10th Congressional District and build off the incredible work they’ve done for so many years. It will be my mission in Congress to bring down rising costs, fight back against attacks on our LGBTQ+ community, end gun violence in our country, and build an economy that works for everyone,”

Frost, himself a survivor of gun violence, surprised the political establishment in Orange County when he won a Democratic Primary for the seat. He defeated two former members of Congress, a longtime state Senator and a minister from Demings’ church. Demings notably never weighed in during the Primary.

Frost faces Republican Calvin Wimbish in the Nov. 8 General election.

Meanwhile, Demings is challenging U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio the same day.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

One comment

  • Tom

    November 4, 2022 at 6:16 pm

    Vote for Val! Rubio is a rancid pot of Cuban coffee!

    Reply

