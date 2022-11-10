Marco Rubio cites ‘U.N. Climate Change Conference’ as factor in re-election

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is explaining his lopsided win over Val Demings Tuesday by suggesting a panoply of issues motivated voters.

Including, he claims, “the U.N. Climate Change Conference happening this week,” which somehow drove “common sense” Hispanic voters specifically.

The COP 27 conference, which runs through Nov. 18 in Egypt, was not a talking point at all in the Senate campaign. However, Rubio suggested on Fox News Wednesday that it was among the factors that motivated Hispanic voters specifically to back him over Demings.

“You’re not going to convince them that we should care more about allowing illegal immigrants in, the U.N. Climate Conference that they’re having this week, criminals running through the streets,” Rubio told Sean Hannity. “You put those things over them and their interest, they’re going to punish you at the ballot box.”

“That’s what they did to Democrats here in Florida,” Rubio added. “That’s what I wish we would be seeing in other parts of the country.”

The Senator putting climate change mitigation in the same context as street crime and illegal immigration feels like yet another attempt to calibrate rhetoric on the issue, which has been a constant since the Senator was in Tallahassee more than a decade ago.

As Politifact notes in an article called “Rubio once dismissed climate change, but he doesn’t anymore,” the Senator has had shifting positions on climate change since the beginning of his political career. They rated “half-true” a Demings tweet contending Rubio didn’t “care about climate change,” citing several occasions where Rubio acknowledged the concept in recent years.

Beyond the climate change comment, much of what Rubio said to Hannity dealt with what he believes is a larger shift among Hispanic voters.

Rubio said it was part of a “change that is happening to people who are not traditionally identified with the Republican Party. Particularly, working-class, small business owning Hispanics.”

“Hispanic families who have common sense and who don’t want schools indoctrinating their kids, who perhaps have firsthand or family experience with socialism and leftism and don’t want any part of it in this country. And frankly, who want to live in a society that’s governed by leaders with common sense,” Rubio continued.