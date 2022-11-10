November 10, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Marco Rubio cites ‘U.N. Climate Change Conference’ as factor in re-election

A.G. GancarskiNovember 10, 20223min4

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott blames Joe Biden, inflation for ruining the ‘holiday’ spirit

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis urges residents to be vigilant as Tropical Storm Nicole churns through Florida

HeadlinesSW Florida

What does $100K buy you in Bonita Springs? Not a City Council seat

0822_Rubio_Politicians
Rubio cites the U.N. event, illegal immigration and crime as voter motivators.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is explaining his lopsided win over Val Demings Tuesday by suggesting a panoply of issues motivated voters.

Including, he claims, “the U.N. Climate Change Conference happening this week,” which somehow drove “common sense” Hispanic voters specifically.

The COP 27 conference, which runs through Nov. 18 in Egypt, was not a talking point at all in the Senate campaign. However, Rubio suggested on Fox News Wednesday that it was among the factors that motivated Hispanic voters specifically to back him over Demings.

“You’re not going to convince them that we should care more about allowing illegal immigrants in, the U.N. Climate Conference that they’re having this week, criminals running through the streets,” Rubio told Sean Hannity. “You put those things over them and their interest, they’re going to punish you at the ballot box.”

“That’s what they did to Democrats here in Florida,” Rubio added. “That’s what I wish we would be seeing in other parts of the country.”

The Senator putting climate change mitigation in the same context as street crime and illegal immigration feels like yet another attempt to calibrate rhetoric on the issue, which has been a constant since the Senator was in Tallahassee more than a decade ago.

As Politifact notes in an article called “Rubio once dismissed climate change, but he doesn’t anymore,” the Senator has had shifting positions on climate change since the beginning of his political career. They rated “half-true” a Demings tweet contending Rubio didn’t “care about climate change,” citing several occasions where Rubio acknowledged the concept in recent years.

Beyond the climate change comment, much of what Rubio said to Hannity dealt with what he believes is a larger shift among Hispanic voters.

Rubio said it was part of a “change that is happening to people who are not traditionally identified with the Republican Party. Particularly, working-class, small business owning Hispanics.”

“Hispanic families who have common sense and who don’t want schools indoctrinating their kids, who perhaps have firsthand or family experience with socialism and leftism and don’t want any part of it in this country. And frankly, who want to live in a society that’s governed by leaders with common sense,” Rubio continued.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWhat does $100K buy you in Bonita Springs? Not a City Council seat

nextMatt Gaetz picks Donald Trump over Ron DeSantis in 2024

4 comments

  • Tom

    November 10, 2022 at 10:20 am

    “Hispanics flee other countries because of oppressive governments. They should be happier here where there is no government.” – Marco Rubio

    Reply

  • Yrral

    November 10, 2022 at 11:27 am

    Florida will be under the water decades from now,as the rises and the ocean boil,and another Hurricane hit Lee County by Thanksgiving , Florida will be plaque with tropical diseases like Malaria,and be quarantine from the rest of the US and python ,Rubio is full of BS

    Reply

    • Tom

      November 10, 2022 at 12:03 pm

      The billionaires will have Florida people eating their babies before then. The grifters will destroy Florida way before the sea level.

      Reply

  • Mr. Haney

    November 10, 2022 at 12:03 pm

    Rubio is a useless coward of a twit.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
[gravityform id=”7″ title=”false” description=”false” ajax=”true”]
Categories