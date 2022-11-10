November 10, 2022
Spectrum News posts ratings bump for Election Night
Stock image via Adobe.

Drew Wilson

Bay News 9's ratings were up 202%.

Spectrum News’ Decision 2022 Election Night coverage saw its ratings more than double compared to the prior 30 days.

The company said it posted a 120% increase in Nielsen household viewership during the 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. block across all of Spectrum News’ 12-metered markets: Austin, Charlotte, Greensboro, New York City, Orlando, Raleigh, San Antonio, Tampa, Cleveland, Columbus, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

The 120% increase for this year’s election coverage was nearly double the ratings growth (69%) recorded during Spectrum News’ Decision 2020 Election Night coverage during the same 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. block.

In Florida, the jump was even larger.

Spectrum Bay News 9’s Decision 2022 Election Night coverage posted a 202% increase in Nielsen household viewership from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., more than twice the average viewership during this time period over the last 30-days.

Bay News 9’s Nielsen household rating was (1.33) from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., which is higher than ABC (1.31), CBS (1.24) and NBC (1.14).

Spectrum News 13’s Election Day coverage recorded an increase of 158% in full-day household viewership as compared to the previous 30-day average, posting higher full-day Nielsen viewership (1.11) than FOX (0.68), CNN (0.67) and MSNBC (1.04).

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

