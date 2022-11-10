Spectrum News posts ratings bump for Election Night

Spectrum News’ Decision 2022 Election Night coverage saw its ratings more than double compared to the prior 30 days.

The company said it posted a 120% increase in Nielsen household viewership during the 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. block across all of Spectrum News’ 12-metered markets: Austin, Charlotte, Greensboro, New York City, Orlando, Raleigh, San Antonio, Tampa, Cleveland, Columbus, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

The 120% increase for this year’s election coverage was nearly double the ratings growth (69%) recorded during Spectrum News’ Decision 2020 Election Night coverage during the same 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. block.

In Florida, the jump was even larger.

Spectrum Bay News 9’s Decision 2022 Election Night coverage posted a 202% increase in Nielsen household viewership from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., more than twice the average viewership during this time period over the last 30-days.

Bay News 9’s Nielsen household rating was (1.33) from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., which is higher than ABC (1.31), CBS (1.24) and NBC (1.14).

Spectrum News 13’s Election Day coverage recorded an increase of 158% in full-day household viewership as compared to the previous 30-day average, posting higher full-day Nielsen viewership (1.11) than FOX (0.68), CNN (0.67) and MSNBC (1.04).