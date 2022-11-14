November 14, 2022
‘Who knows?’: Rick Scott can’t say if Donald Trump White House run would hurt Herschel Walker
Rick Scott with Donald Trump. Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski
November 14, 2022

Donald Trump Rick Scott
Trump is expected to launch his 2024 campaign Tuesday.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott continues to offer little insight when asked about Donald Trump’s imminent White House run.

Asked on the Fox Business Channel Monday if the former President’s expected campaign announcement Tuesday could hurt Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, Scott didn’t seem willing to entertain the question.

“Who knows? I think everybody realizes that President Trump is going to run. Whether he announces tomorrow or he announces in December, I think everybody realizes he’s going to run,” Scott told host Larry Kudlow.

Scott pivoted to praise for Walker and opprobrium for incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock, and ultimately did not answer the question as to whether Trump’s entry into the race could hurt or not. For Scott, this is the latest in a series of questions he didn’t really answer about 2024.

On Election Day, Scott interviewed with NewsNation in the wake of Trump comments about an “ungrateful” Ron DeSantis. Scott would not weigh in on Trump vs. DeSantis, continuing to insist Tuesday’s midterm elections were his focus.

“Make sure we get the majority and then we’ll have the opportunity to worry about the presidential race,” Scott said. “I guess it starts soon.”

During an appearance on Meet the Press before the election, Scott deflected when asked if he would back Trump’s third run for the White House.

“There’s going to be a lot of people probably (going to) announce. We’ll watch what happens. I’m focused on getting a majority in the Senate,” Scott told host Chuck Todd, maintaining consistency with answers from the summer.

“There are lots of people that I know who are looking to run for President,” Scott told CNN’s Erin Burnett in July. “They’re going to all make a decision when they want to run. If President Trump or anybody else wants to announce, they’ll do that.”

“I think there’s going to be a lot of people who want to run. Everybody has an idea of how they can run this country better, so I think a lot of people are going to run,” he said on a radio show in Mississippi during the same month.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014.

