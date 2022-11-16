As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office

As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU).

Christopher Phillip Kimball was named the director of the OMMU Nov. 11, Communications Director Weesam Khory told Florida Politics Wednesday afternoon. Kimball replaces Chris Ferguson, a longtime Department of Health (DOH) employee who headed the office for the last three years.

Kimball’s appointment to head the OMMU came one day before he was admitted to the Florida Bar, where he is a member of the Young Lawyers, Government Lawyers and Administrative Law divisions.

According to his LinkedIn page, Kimball has more than 20 years of military experience. He left the Navy in May after serving as “agency counsel/general counsel” for the Judge Advocate General’s Corps for nearly 14 years. Prior to that, Kimball was a Surface Warfare officer in the Navy for more than seven years.

Though he was hired late last week, Kimball’s information is not included in the state’s transparency website showing how much state employees earn annually and their positions.

Kimball’s predecessor, Ferguson, is now the DOH’s County Health Systems Statewide Services administrator, Khory said in an email to Florida Politics. In that position, Ferguson — who makes $121,187 annually according to a state website — will assist the Deputy Secretary’s Office in county health system management.

“With 67 counties, this system is critical to the overall mission of (the) DOH and (to) protecting communities by integrating essential public health missions at the grassroots level,” Weesam said of Ferguson’s new role in the DOH.

Weesam jokingly added, “We look forward to working with both Chris’ (lol) in their new roles.”

The News Service of Florida was the first to report the changes at the OMMU.

The changes at the Office of Medical Marijuana Use come as Gov. DeSantis enters his second term. The state’s medical marijuana business is also continuing to grow.

According to DOH’s recently filed 2023-24 legislative budget request, OMMU anticipates eight medical marijuana treatment center licenses will be awarded in Fiscal Year 2023-24. To keep up with additional demand for medical marijuana, DOH anticipated needing an additional 31 full-time employees to work in the OMMU’s Tallahassee headquarters and in yet-to-be-opened regional offices.

In all, DOH is requesting an additional $6.2 million in state funds be directed to the OMMU.

According to the Physician Certification Pattern Review 2023 Annual Report, there were 757,600 patients who qualified or were eligible for medical marijuana in the state between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The vast majority of the patients, or 728,655, have smoking certifications.

The report also indicates that 546 million ounces of smokable marijuana was certified for patients between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

The state is projecting the number of qualified medical marijuana patients to jump to 1,044,072 patients by June 30, 2024.