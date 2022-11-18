November 18, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tina Polsky and Gayle Harrell named new leaders of PBC’s legislative delegation

Anne GeggisNovember 18, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis says direct flights could drive Japanese tourism

South Florida

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida provides Hurricane Ian relief to affected communities

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 11.18.22: Farewell — leadership battles — long shots — next up — 2024

HARRELL POLSKY
The county's new delegation has one more Republican than it did last Session.

Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky and Republican Sen. Gayle Harrell are the Palm Beach County legislative delegation’s new leaders for the coming term, lawmakers decided at Friday’s organizational meeting.

Polsky, whose new district straddles Broward and Palm Beach counties, was the delegation’s unanimous choice to succeed Republican Rep. Mike Caruso as delegation Chair. And Harrell, whose district straddles Martin, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties, got a unanimous vote to succeed Polsky as the delegation’s Vice Chair.

“I know we will be in very good hands,” Caruso said.

The Palm Beach County delegation became a little more Republican with the election of Peggy Gossett-Seidman, who will be representing a newly drawn House District 91. HD 91 comprises part of Caruso’s old district and another part that Emily Slosberg-King represented in Tallahassee before her decision to retire from the Legislature earlier this year.

Also new to the delegation: Democratic Rep. Katherine Waldron, who will be representing a newly drawn district, House District 93, mostly made up of Rep. Matt Willhite’s former district.

There was no mention Friday of the partisan divide that threatens to make Democrats more irrelevant than ever when the Legislature convenes again. Republican lawmakers will be returning this year with a supermajority in both chambers, which means they have the power to waive all rules as bills are read, debated, amended and moved forward for a final vote.

Caruso’s opening remarks focused on the local projects that need attention, rather than the broader issues that will be facing lawmakers in Tallahassee, such as the increasing cost of property insurance, abortion rights and various workforce shortages

“We have a lot of work left to do from the flooding — stormwater management, derelict vessels, submerged land acquisitions, Lake Worth Lagoon, and sand dredging,” he said.

The delegation heard from a parade of organizations and individuals making the case for change. Also, the constitutional officers made presentations. Tax Collector Anne Gannon warned the delegation against legislation that would change delinquent tax sales, and Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks lobbied for having a statewide database of  vacation rentals.

Jacks thanked the delegation for their previous efforts.

“I want to thank you for increasing the widows’ (property) exemption,” she said. “If you recall, it had not changed since the 1970s.”

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: Justin Roth joins FSU Board of Trustees

nextGov. DeSantis says direct flights could drive Japanese tourism

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories