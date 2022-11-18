Personnel note: Justin Roth joins FSU Board of Trustees

The Florida Board of Governors confirmed Justin Roth’s appointment to Florida State University’s Board of Trustees on Nov. 9. He begins his term immediately.

Roth, a Miami native, is a partner at LINK Public Affairs, where he leads the Washington, D.C. office and provides strategic advice and counsel to clients on public affairs matters.

A 1997 FSU graduate who double-majored in history and political science, Roth is a seasoned political and policy professional with expertise in legislative strategies, domestic policy matters and foreign affairs. He has more than two decades of experience in government affairs and lobbying.

Most recently, Roth served as Chief of Staff to three U.S. Representatives — one of them now-Gov. Ron DeSantis — and former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally.

Throughout his tenure, Roth has leveraged his experience in public policy and communications to advise Representatives and shepherd major legislative victories.

Working closely with local and national media, Roth has been deeply involved in press and communications and has also overseen most facets of the legislative and policy process with expertise in the areas of financial services and foreign affairs. During his time as Chief of Staff, he also oversaw the political operations of each member he served.

Roth utilized his legislative and policy background to advance the interests of major trade associations such as the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies and the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America. Acting as their senior lobbyist, he served as a leading government affairs professional, running federal lobbying efforts, providing strategic planning and representing members on all federal legislative and regulatory issues.

In addition to his degree from FSU, Roth earned a master’s in history of international relations from The London School of Economics. He splits his time between Northern Virginia and New Smyrna Beach with his wife, Jill, and their two sons, Brayden and Beckett.