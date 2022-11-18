AmeriHealth Caritas Florida provides Hurricane Ian relief to affected communities

A Florida Medicaid managed care plan is stepping up to provide relief to those still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida, which serves seven counties in Southeast Florida, is working closely with community partners to support relief and recovery efforts.

The company donated $10,000 to Feeding Florida, funding that will help the nonprofit deliver food boxes, produce and other recovery items to those impacted by the hurricane.

Feeding Florida is the statewide network of Feeding America food banks, with five of its 12 food banks directly serving counties hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.

“Helping families get enough to eat has always been an integral part of AmeriHealth Caritas Florida’s commitment,” AmeriHealth Caritas Florida Market President Kathy Warner said. “As efforts to recover and rebuild are ongoing, we are here to support our community partners in reaching families and fulfilling their needs during this crucial time.”

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida is also working with local community partners in Florida to assess additional areas of need. The plan’s support for ongoing efforts also includes:

— Okeechobee County Community Services: AmeriHealth Caritas Florida secured more than 100 tarps for local homes impacted by the hurricane for the county to distribute.

— Healthy Start Coalition of Hardee, Highlands, and Polk counties: $5,000 in diapers, wipes, bottles, and formula were donated to the organization for families in need.

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida is also part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, which donated $100,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund in early October.

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida members who have health care questions related to Hurricane Ian may call AmeriHealth Caritas Florida Member Services 24/7 at 1-855-355-9800 (TTY 1-855-358-5856).

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida operates a Medicaid managed care plan through Florida’s statewide Medicaid managed care program and serves enrollees in Monroe, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties. The group prides itself on fostering collaboration among network providers to facilitate optimal health outcomes for members.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s southwest coast as a strong Category 4 hurricane on September 28. While restoration and relief efforts are already well-underway, communities most affected continue to to face ongoing needs and community assistance.