November 18, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida provides Hurricane Ian relief to affected communities
Hurricane Ian caused widespread damage in southwest Florida in late September.

Peter SchorschNovember 18, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Tina Polsky and Gayle Harrell named new leaders of PBC’s legislative delegation

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘Consistent winner’ Jesse Manzano-Plaza notches another successful election cycle

HeadlinesSouth Florida

South Florida Democrats call for rethinking strategy

APTOPIX Tropical Weather Florida
The company donated $10K to Feeding Florida, in addition to other relief efforts.

A Florida Medicaid managed care plan is stepping up to provide relief to those still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida, which serves seven counties in Southeast Florida, is working closely with community partners to support relief and recovery efforts.

The company donated $10,000 to Feeding Florida, funding that will help the nonprofit deliver food boxes, produce and other recovery items to those impacted by the hurricane.

Feeding Florida is the statewide network of Feeding America food banks, with five of its 12 food banks directly serving counties hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.

“Helping families get enough to eat has always been an integral part of AmeriHealth Caritas Florida’s commitment,” AmeriHealth Caritas Florida Market President Kathy Warner said. “As efforts to recover and rebuild are ongoing, we are here to support our community partners in reaching families and fulfilling their needs during this crucial time.”

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida is also working with local community partners in Florida to assess additional areas of need. The plan’s support for ongoing efforts also includes:

— Okeechobee County Community Services: AmeriHealth Caritas Florida secured more than 100 tarps for local homes impacted by the hurricane for the county to distribute.

— Healthy Start Coalition of Hardee, Highlands, and Polk counties: $5,000 in diapers, wipes, bottles, and formula were donated to the organization for families in need.

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida is also part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, which donated $100,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund in early October.

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida members who have health care questions related to Hurricane Ian may call AmeriHealth Caritas Florida Member Services 24/7 at 1-855-355-9800 (TTY 1-855-358-5856). 

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida operates a Medicaid managed care plan through Florida’s statewide Medicaid managed care program and serves enrollees in Monroe, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties. The group prides itself on fostering collaboration among network providers to facilitate optimal health outcomes for members. 

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s southwest coast as a strong Category 4 hurricane on September 28. While restoration and relief efforts are already well-underway, communities most affected continue to to face ongoing needs and community assistance. 

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDelegation for 11.18.22: Farewell — leadership battles — long shots — next up — 2024

nextPersonnel note: Justin Roth joins FSU Board of Trustees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories