November 20, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Salvation Army of Clearwater to give away 12,000 turkey dinners for Thanksgiving

Peter SchorschNovember 20, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSW Florida

Perfect paradise: How the CIA helped fight developers eyeing Sanibel Island

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Unopposed city pols glide to election in Palm Beach County in advance of March elections

HeadlinesTech

Elon Musk restores Donald Trump’s Twitter account after online poll

Traditional festive dinner with delicious roasted turkey served on table
An anonymous donor provided food for the annual charitable distribution.

The Salvation Army of Clearwater is hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway this week, serving families and individuals 12,000 turkeys.

The event begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the Salvation Army Mallory/Powell Center located at 1521 Druid Road in Clearwater. 

An anonymous donor provided 12,000 turkeys for this year’s giveaway, a tradition that began 12 years ago. The donation also includes potatoes, stuffing and vegetables to roundup a full Thanksgiving feast. 

An army of volunteers will be on hand to staff the drive-through distribution, where they will load turkeys and sides onto carts and place them in recipients’ vehicles. 

Thanksgiving is Thursday and comes as Americans nationwide face ongoing inflation, including increased food and gas prices, which makes this year’s giveaway particularly important to families struggling to make ends meet. 

The Salvation Army is an evangelical sect of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865. It has supported those in need for more than 130 years in the United States, serving nearly 25 million people since its inception. In addition to providing food relief, the organization also provides relief to disaster victims, the disabled, elderly and ill, and clothing and shelter to the homeless. They also provide opportunities for underprivileged children. 

For more information, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousElon Musk restores Donald Trump’s Twitter account after online poll

nextUnopposed city pols glide to election in Palm Beach County in advance of March elections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories