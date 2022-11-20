Salvation Army of Clearwater to give away 12,000 turkey dinners for Thanksgiving

The Salvation Army of Clearwater is hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway this week, serving families and individuals 12,000 turkeys.

The event begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the Salvation Army Mallory/Powell Center located at 1521 Druid Road in Clearwater.

An anonymous donor provided 12,000 turkeys for this year’s giveaway, a tradition that began 12 years ago. The donation also includes potatoes, stuffing and vegetables to roundup a full Thanksgiving feast.

An army of volunteers will be on hand to staff the drive-through distribution, where they will load turkeys and sides onto carts and place them in recipients’ vehicles.

Thanksgiving is Thursday and comes as Americans nationwide face ongoing inflation, including increased food and gas prices, which makes this year’s giveaway particularly important to families struggling to make ends meet.

The Salvation Army is an evangelical sect of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865. It has supported those in need for more than 130 years in the United States, serving nearly 25 million people since its inception. In addition to providing food relief, the organization also provides relief to disaster victims, the disabled, elderly and ill, and clothing and shelter to the homeless. They also provide opportunities for underprivileged children.

For more information, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org.