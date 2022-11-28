Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to launch re-election campaign

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will file for re-election Monday at 10 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections office located in the Fred B. Karl County Center.

Two candidates are filed so far — Jeff Godsell and Belinda Noah. Both filed to run in September. Only Godsell has raised any money, but just $100 from his own wallet. Both are registered Republicans, according to L2 voter data. Castor is a Democrat, though Tampa’s municipal elections are non-partisan.

Tampa’s municipal elections will be held March 7.

Castor was first elected in 2019, defeating the late philanthropist David Straz in Tampa’s costliest mayoral contest. Straz spent nearly $5 million, most of it his own money, while Castor ran a $1.2 million campaign.

It remains to be seen whether her re-election will come with such a big price tag, and whether it does will likely come down to the viability of her opponents and how much money they are able to raise. However, it’s likely the long-time Tampa political figure, whose partner is a top-tier lobbyist and the daughter of former state Sen. Janet Cruz, will still court plenty of financial support in her bid.

Castor’s first term was largely marked by navigating the city through the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the efforts required to shore up public health and the economy, Castor also implemented an ambitious strategy known as “Transform Tampa’s Tomorrow,” which will upgrade the city’s long-neglected infrastructure, increase access to affordable housing, enhance workforce development, improve government services and make sustainability and resiliency a central focus in Tampa.

Prior to being elected Mayor, Castor was a 31-year veteran of the Tampa Police Department, ending in her appointment as Police Chief, a position she earned in 2009 and held until she retired.

Castor was the first woman to serve as Tampa’s top cop. During her tenure as Chief, Castor oversaw safety protocols for the 2012 Republican National Convention and a Super Bowl (something she has also managed as Mayor) and led significant reductions in crime rates with what her campaign describes as community-focused policies.