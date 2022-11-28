November 28, 2022
Latest on the House legislative staffing merry-go-round

Phil Ammann November 28, 2022

The big wheel keeps on turning.

With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here is the latest movements — on and off — the Florida House legislative merry-go-round.

Off and on: Tiffany Harrington is off, and Michael Willson and Jennifer Guy-Hudson are on as deputy staff directors to the House Appropriations Committee. Cheryl Randolph returned as the administrative lead for the Appropriations Committee.

Off: Don Rubottom is off as staff director, and Sonja Powell-Battles is off as administrative lead of the House Public Integrity & Elections Committee.

On and off: Stacey Piland is on as administrative lead for the House Rules Committee. Stephanie Birtman is off as staff director of the Rules Committee.

Off and on: Sabrina Arnold is off as administrative support to the Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee and is on as administrative support to the Health & Human Services Committee and administrative lead to the Children, Families & Seniors and Finance & Facilities Subcommittees.

Off: Erin Osborne is off as administrative support on the Health & Human Services Committee and its subcommittees.

Off: Ned Luczynski is off as deputy staff director for the Commerce Committee or policy chief for the Insurance & Banking Subcommittee.

On: Florida House Speaker-designate Paul Renner announced Allison Carter as Chief of Staff.

On: Corey Recvlohe is on as a legislative aide to Rep. Adam Anderson.

Off: Alicia Araya is off as district aide to Pinellas County Republican Rep. Bryan Avila.

Off and on: Chris Cullen is off, and Chris Licata is on as a legislative aide to Lithia Republican Rep. Mike Beltran.

Off: Alyssa Porta is off as district aide to Sweetwater Republican Rep. David Borrero.

On: Jason Carter is on as a legislative aide to Macclenny Republican Rep. Chuck Brannan.

On: Tristan Sommer is on as a legislative aide to St. Pete Beach Republican Rep. Linda Chaney.

On and off: Angel Buchannon is on, and Laura Mantilla is off as legislative aide to West Palm Beach Democratic Rep. Jervontae Edmonds.

Off: Valerie Clarke is off as legislative aide to DeLand Republican Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff.

On and off: Linda Beauport is on, and Brianna Schofield is off as district aide to Parkland Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky.

Off and on: Derick Tabertshofer is off, and Audette Bruce is on as a legislative aide to Tampa Republican Rep. Traci Koster.

Off: Amy Gregory is off as legislative aide to Clearwater Republican Rep. Chris Latvala.

On: Stephanie Wohlford is on as a legislative aide to Ormand Beach Republican Rep. Tom Leek.

On: Aubrey Fay is on as a legislative aide to Palatka Republican Rep. Bobby Payne.

Off: Nicolas Frevola is off as legislative aide, and David Shaw is off as district aide to Lake Mary Republican Rep. Scott Plakon.

On: Alana Fay is on as a legislative aide to Bradenton Republican Rep. Will Robinson.

Off: Khadeidra Willis and Elizabeth Hughes are off as legislative aides to Port St. Joe Republican Rep. Jason Shoaf.

On: LeAnn Bunton is on as district aide to Boca Raton Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore.

Off: Ed Sol is off as district aide to Boca Raton Democratic Rep. Emily Slosberg-King.

On: Kaley Adams is back as a legislative aide to Fort Pierce Republican Rep. Dana Trabulsy.

Off: Jacob Sjostrom is off as district aide to Panama City Republican Rep. Jay Trumbull.

Off: Ash Mason is off as legislative aide to Land O’ Lakes Republican Rep. Ardian Zika.

